Indian Ammonia Market 2022-2027: Industry Top Manufacturers, Cost Analysis, Production, Demand, Trends and Forecast

Indian Ammonia Market

Indian Ammonia Market reached a value of US$ 5,330 Million in 2021. The market to reach US$ 5,670 Million by 2027, Grow at CAGR of around 1% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Indian Ammonia Market Price Trends: Industry Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios. The Indian ammonia market reached a value of US$ 5,330 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5,670 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of around 1% during 2022-2027. Ammonia is a colorless, inorganic gas that is characterized by an unpleasant odor. It is easily soluble in water and dissolves to form a solution of ammonium hydroxide. Primarily obtained from natural gas, it is commonly used as a refrigerant due to its high performance and improved heat transfer benefits. It is also used to produce urea and other ammonium phosphate fertilizers.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-ammonia-market/requestsample

COVID-19 Impact Overview:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Ammonia Manufacturing Companies in India:

• Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited

• Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers Company Ltd.

• Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO)

• Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd (KRIBHCO)

• Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited,

• Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited

• Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation (SPIC) Limited

Market Trends:

The market in India is majorly driven by considerable growth in the agriculture industry. With the rising population levels across the country, there has been a significant rise in the demand for food, which, in turn, has propelled the uptake of efficient fertilizers. Furthermore, the increasing demand for ammonia for refrigeration applications across the residential and commercial sectors is positively impacting the market growth. Moreover, the rising product demand in the mining and explosives industry for processing ammonium nitrate is significantly contributing to the market growth. Additionally, the development of green ammonia through sustainable technologies is further anticipated to drive the market growth of ammonia across the country.

Do you know more information, Contact to our analyst at– https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-ammonia-market

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

• Detailed analysis of the market share

• Market Segmentation by physical form and end-use.

• Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

• Latest industry trends and developments

• Competitive Landscape Indian Ammonia Market

• Strategies of major players and product offerings

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Physical Form:

• Anhydrous Ammonia

• Aqueous Ammonia

Breakup by End-Use:

• Urea

• Ammonium Phosphate Fertilizers

• Industrial

• Others

Breakup by States:

• Gujarat

• Maharashtra

• Rajasthan

• Others

TOC for the Indian Ammonia Market Research Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Indian Ammonia Market SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Browse More Research Reports:

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/plant-based-seafood-market-growth-exhibit-a-cagr-of-30-4-during-2022-2027

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/vietnam-online-food-delivery-market-size-to-reach-us-1555-4-million-by-2027-cagr-of-16-4

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/liquid-laundry-detergent-market-to-reach-a-value-of-us-41-1-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-5-75\

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/flavoured-milk-market-in-india-to-reach-inr-127-7-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-26-01

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/pain-management-drugs-market-to-reach-us-82-1-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-3-8

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/uav-payload-and-subsystems-market-to-reach-us-14-6-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-7-52

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.