CELEBRATING THE GIFT OF OUR DIFFERENCES
Global Speaker and Best-Selling Author Announces Second Annual International Being You Day on May 22ndHOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “You being present, being you, will allow you to weather any storm, create any change, invite any possibility, and have total choice.” This is the message of the 2nd Annual International Being You Day, which will take place on May 22, 2022.
Initiated by Dr Dain Heer, author of the best selling book Being You, Changing the World, this registered national day was created to invite people to move away from the comparison trap and judgment as deciding factors for happiness, and empower them with the tools to experience the joy that comes from being themselves.
“We are in an authenticity crisis,” says Dr. Dain. With recent research showing that our comparison culture takes a negative toll on our mental health and makes us more anxious, particularly with social media users. He shares, “Perfect does not exist, so what you see on social media is curated. We need to stop caring about what people think. So many people want to fit in so they can be liked and not be judged. Instead, start liking yourself! When you truly value and like yourself, you empower others and lift them up! Start fighting for you, instead of against you!“
The day will be celebrated with inspiring video content, hourly prompts and challenges at beingyouday.com. This will include 24 free exercises designed to help people rekindle their joy and invite them to find out what is true for them. In addition, Dr Dain will be streaming live on the beingyouday.com website at 1:00 p.m. CT for a special 1-hour presentation that anyone can tune into, called Being You: Being The Change You Know is Possible.
The International Being You Day was born from Dr. Dain’s own struggle with feeling “wrong” and different. Twenty years ago, Dr. Dain was unsatisfied and depressed that he set a date to end his life. After discovering the tools of Access Consciousness, he felt hope and happiness for the first time in years. Over 20 years later, Dr. Dain is now the Co-Creator of Access Consciousness, and has embarked on a mission for people to get out of judgment, embrace their differences and start to like themselves again. “Happiness begins when you embrace the gift of being yourself.”
To ensure participants don’t miss out on videos, content and reminders in the lead up to the day, please visit this interactive Telegram thread. Everyone is welcome to join and connect on this day. Let’s celebrate the gift of Being You! Find more at www.beingyouday.com.
