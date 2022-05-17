EverTears® Innovative Dry Eye Treatment Endorsed by Dr. Pam Theriot in Independent Strong

An industry leader in the treatment of meibomian gland dysfunction and dry eye syndrome has received an influential endorsement.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with ThermaMEDx announced today that its product, EverTears®, the world’s first combination self-heating eye compress and pre-moistened cleaning pad, has received an endorsement from an influential doctor.

Ben Nobles, co-founder of ThermaMEDx and former senior executive with optical industry giant Alcon, shared that EverTears® is designed to provide a convenient, affordable OTC dry eye solution that delivers the precise, controlled heat and eyelid cleaning found in several in-office treatments. EverTears® leverages patented technology developed by ThermaMEDx co-founder Dr. Michel Guillon, to not only provide relief of dry eye symptoms, but also help restore the eyes’ natural tear film when used as directed.

Dr. Pam Theriot, in the Independent Strong, listed EverTears® as an effective product to offer patients to use at home. She noted that EverTears® is "A sterile eyelid-cleaning pad with a thermal component that stays at over 108 degrees for more than six minutes. The pads work to unblock eyelid glands, restore oil flow, and retain the natural tear layer. The moist heat melts build-up and opens pores."

Independent Strong is an online resource providing the information independent eye care professionals need to prosper now and in the future. Independent Strong provides the step-by-step guidance both new and established private practice optometrists and opticians require to build and maintain a systematic structure and aims to serve as their business foundation for years to come. It also provides updated feature articles with engaging and current advice for best practices on a variety of topics categorized under practice management, practice growth strategies, and ophthalmic products.

Regularly released, fresh business and practice advisory information from industry experts and partners helps private practitioners make their independent practices as successful and valuable as possible.

About ThermaMEDx

ThermaMEDx was founded to bring Dr. Michel Guillon's vision of harnessing thermal energy to provide an accessible, effective treatment for dry eyes and meibomian gland dysfunction. ThermaMEDx is a family-owned company led by our medical board of renowned doctors on a mission to advance patient outcomes by working to provide the best treatment for dry eyes caused by meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD) available for at-home use.

