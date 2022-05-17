MSPA Americas Announces 2022 Shoppers’ Choice Winners
The Customer Journey Trade Association Recognizes 10 Member Companies
It is my honor to congratulate the winners of the 2022 Shoppers’ Choice Awards on behalf of the Board of Directors of MSPA Americas.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MSPA Americas, the trade association for companies engaged in creating, measuring and enhancing the customer journey, has announced the winners of the 2022 Shoppers’ Choice Awards.
— Stan Hart, MSPA Americas Board of Directors President
The 2022 winning companies of the Shopper’s Choice Awards are (in alphabetical order):
ACE Mystery Shopping
Bare International
Customer Impact
Elite CXS
Impact Marketing
IntelliShop
IPSOS
Reality Based Group, Inc.
Secret Shopper
The Shadow Agency, Inc.
“It is my honor to congratulate the winners of the 2022 Shoppers’ Choice Awards on behalf of the Board of Directors of MSPA Americas,” stated MSPA Americas President Stan Hart. “Our company members all work over a million-plus independent contractors who sustain our industry, and so it is a tribute to these winners to earn this distinction from those contractors in a very crowded field.”
The Shoppers’ Choice Awards were instituted in 2015 by MSPA Americas to recognize its member research companies which independent contractors identify as those that they most enjoy completing projects for. Votes are cast by members of the MSPA Americas IC Plus category of membership, and the top ten customer experience and retail service provider companies receiving the most votes are named as winners of each year’s award.
