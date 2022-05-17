Governor Carney Tests Positive for COVID-19

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney announced Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19 through an at-home antigen test, which he took after experiencing mild symptoms.

Governor Carney is vaccinated and double boosted and is currently isolating per the CDC guidelines.

“I am feeling well and will continue to work remotely, but unfortunately will have to miss a few in-person events,” said Governor Carney. “I will continue to follow the CDC guidelines following my positive result.”

For more information on Coronavirus, visit: de.gov/coronavirus

###