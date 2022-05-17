THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, MAY 17, 2022

No “One Minutes” On Tuesday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. and recess immediately. The House will reconvene at approximately 11:00 a.m. for the purpose of receiving, in a Joint Meeting, His Excellency Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic. Members are advised to be on the House Floor and seated no later than 10:30 a.m. for the Joint Meeting. At the conclusion of the Joint Meeting, the House will recess subject to the call of the Chair in order to clear the Chamber. Complete Consideration of H.R. 7309 – Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2022 (Rep. Scott (VA) – Education and Labor) The Rule will provide for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Education and Labor. The Rule makes in order 39 amendments and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc. A full list of amendments can be found here. Begin Consideration of H.R. 6531 – Targeting Resources to Communities in Need Act of 2022 (Rep. Clyburn – Oversight and Reform) The Rule will provide for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Oversight and Reform. Begin Consideration of S. 2938 – To designate the United States Courthouse and Federal Building located at 111 North Adams Street in Tallahassee, Florida, as the “Joseph Woodrow Hatchett United States Courthouse and Federal Building”, and for other purposes (Sen. Rubio – Transportation and Infrastructure) The Rule will provide for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. **Members are advised that the House will complete debate on H.R. 6531 and S. 2938 after last votes on Tuesday. Members are further advised that any recorded votes requested on passage will be postponed to Wednesday. Postponed Suspensions (14 votes) S. 2520 – State and Local Government Cybersecurity Act of 2021 (Sen. Peters – Homeland Security) – State and Local Government Cybersecurity Act of 2021 (Sen. Peters – Homeland Security) H.R. 6873 – Bombing Prevention Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Malinowski – Homeland Security) Bombing Prevention Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Malinowski – Homeland Security) H.R. 6871 – DHS Acquisition Reform Act (Rep. LaTurner – Homeland Security) DHS Acquisition Reform Act(Rep. LaTurner – Homeland Security) H.R. 6868 – Cybersecurity Grants for Schools Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Garbarino – Homeland Security) Cybersecurity Grants for Schools Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Garbarino – Homeland Security) S. 3527 – To amend title 38, United States Code, to authorize the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to transfer the name of property of the Department of Veterans Affairs designated by law to other property of the Department (Sen. Tester – Veterans’ Affairs) – To amend title 38, United States Code, to authorize the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to transfer the name of property of the Department of Veterans Affairs designated by law to other property of the Department (Sen. Tester – Veterans’ Affairs) S. 1760 – To designate the community-based outpatient clinic of the Department of Veterans Affairs planned to be built in Oahu, Hawaii, as the "Daniel Kahikina Akaka Department of Veterans Affairs Community-Based Outpatient Clinic" (Sen. Hirono – Veterans’ Affairs) To designate the community-based outpatient clinic of the Department of Veterans Affairs planned to be built in Oahu, Hawaii, as the "Daniel Kahikina Akaka Department of Veterans Affairs Community-Based Outpatient Clinic" (Sen. Hirono – Veterans’ Affairs) S. 2514 – To rename the Provo Veterans Center in Orem, Utah, as the "Col. Gail S. Halvorsen 'Candy Bomber' Veterans Center" (Sen. Lee – Veterans’ Affairs) – To rename the Provo Veterans Center in Orem, Utah, as the "Col. Gail S. Halvorsen 'Candy Bomber' Veterans Center" (Sen. Lee – Veterans’ Affairs) H.R. 7500 – Fiscal Year 2022 Veterans Affairs Major Medical Facility Authorization Act (Rep. Allred – Veterans’ Affairs) – Fiscal Year 2022 Veterans Affairs Major Medical Facility Authorization Act (Rep. Allred – Veterans’ Affairs) H.R. 5754 – Patient Advocate Tracker Act (Rep. McClain – Veterans’ Affairs) – Patient Advocate Tracker Act (Rep. McClain – Veterans’ Affairs) H.R. 6604 – Veterans Eligibility to Transfer School (VETS) Credit Act, as amended (Rep. Buchanan – Veterans’ Affairs) Veterans Eligibility to Transfer School (VETS) Credit Act, as amended (Rep. Buchanan – Veterans’ Affairs) S. 2687 – Strengthening Oversight for Veterans Act of 2021 (Sen. Tester – Veterans’ Affairs) – Strengthening Oversight for Veterans Act of 2021 (Sen. Tester – Veterans’ Affairs) H.R. 7375 – To direct the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to update the payment system of the Department of Veterans Affairs to allow for electronic fund transfer of educational assistance, administered by the Secretary, to a foreign institution of higher education (Rep. Sherrill – Veterans’ Affairs) To direct the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to update the payment system of the Department of Veterans Affairs to allow for electronic fund transfer of educational assistance, administered by the Secretary, to a foreign institution of higher education (Rep. Sherrill – Veterans’ Affairs) H.R. 6376 – Student Veteran Work Study Modernization Act, as amended (Rep. Axne – Veterans’ Affairs) H.R. 7153 – Department of Veterans Affairs Principles of Benefits Automation Act, as amended (Rep. Bost – Veterans’ Affairs)