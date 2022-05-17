Submit Release
News Search

There were 959 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,559 in the last 365 days.

FARMQA PARTNERS WITH PLANET FOR HIGH RESOLUTION DAILY SATELLITE IMAGERY

NDVI image illustrates spider mite pressure within a sugar beet field over time.

FarmQA and Planet allow growers and agronomists to monitor pressure from pests like spider mites early, allowing action to be taken to preserve crops and commodity value.

Customers select imagery by field, eliminating non-essential data, and reducing costs

We are pleased to offer customers access to Planet’s satellite imagery. With the option to select and limit, we are able to affordably provide data-rich imagery specifically where it’s most valuable.”
— Paul Bramel, Vice President of Engineering, FarmQA
FARGO, ND, USA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FarmQA, an innovative leader in digital tools for agronomy, today announced a partnership with Planet Labs PBC, a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery, to deliver real-time data and further equip agronomists, crop consultants, and growers with the field-specific imagery they need to diagnose problems and more effectively plan for seeding, treatment, and harvest activities.

FarmQA customers with a Planet subscription were previously able to import Planet data into FarmQA using the FarmQA Map Layers functionality. With this new global partnership, FarmQA customers can license near-daily satellite imagery from FarmQA directly with no minimum purchase required. In addition, those with FarmQA Viewer access can view the imagery using the FarmQA mobile app. This extended access equips growers with an affordable way to spot crop health or other issues in near real time.

“We are pleased to offer our clients access to Planet’s global, high-cadence satellite imagery. The additional benefit for our customers is that they can select specific fields for which they want to bring in data,” said Paul Bramel, Vice President of Engineering, FarmQA. “With the option to select and limit, we are able to affordably provide data-rich imagery specifically where it’s most valuable to our customers.”

Whether licensed from Planet or FarmQA, Planet imagery is automatically processed for each field and available offline on the mobile app and within the FarmQA web application. Additionally, FarmQA Analytics enhances the value of Planet imagery by pinpointing problem areas as defined by the customer. For consultants and growers with large acreage, this capability can be a real time and crop saver.

“Our goal has always been to use technology to help agribusinesses not only be more efficient at what they do, but to enhance the services they provide to their growers,” says Howard Dahl, founder and CEO at FarmQA. “This partnership provides further proof of our commitment to listen to our customers and understand where we can continue to add the most value to their service offering.”

Ag service companies and growers understand that access to the ​right data is essential to support informed crop management decisions. ​With the reliance on data increasing, high-frequency satellite imagery like Planet’s is emerging as a key source of reliable information for precision agriculture, providing the ability to:​

- Monitor crop development and detect crop health issues

- Map and direct scouting, localize treatment, and optimize inputs in select areas

- Create better crop plans by accessing historic crop productivity maps across multiple years


For more information about the value of the FarmQA and Planet partnership, visit farmqa.com/solutions/planet.

About FarmQA

FarmQA is a suite of digital tools for agronomists designed to streamline and improve core agronomy service functions. The suite includes an easy-to-use, full-function mobile scouting app and a complete web platform for collecting and displaying information from various sources. FarmQA gives ag advisors a comprehensive picture of what's happening above and below ground, so they can provide better crop and soil recommendations and deliver more services to their growers. To learn more, visit www.farmqa.com and follow us on Twitter @farm_qa.

Brian Glaeske
FarmQA
+1 701-941-2046
brian.glaeske@farmqa.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other
Facebook
LinkedIn

With FarmQA, daily images from Planet are available on web and mobile, enabling you to easily direct scouting and monitor crop health.

You just read:

FARMQA PARTNERS WITH PLANET FOR HIGH RESOLUTION DAILY SATELLITE IMAGERY

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.