FarmQA Names Ag Tech Veteran Kris Poulson as CEO to Drive Growth and Innovation
Kris' extensive experience, strategic thinking, and dedication to ag tech make him the ideal leader to guide FarmQA into the next decade.”FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FarmQA, Inc., a leading provider of agribusiness software solutions, today announced the appointment of Kris Poulson as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.
— Howard Dahl, FarmQA Founder and Board Chairman
Poulson brings a wealth of experience to FarmQA, having co-founded Sentera and leading the company to an impressive 1,800% revenue growth while expanding its reach to over 50 countries. His deep understanding of the ag tech sector, honed through collaboration with major agricultural corporations, positions him perfectly to drive innovation at FarmQA.
“I'm thrilled to join FarmQA,” said Poulson. “We have a talented team, a strong product-market fit, and a versatile platform. Together, we will leverage these strengths to expand our offerings, customer base, and global presence, all while prioritizing the well-being of our team and stakeholders.”
Poulson also recognizes the dynamic nature of the ag tech industry. “I understand the challenges facing the sector,” he acknowledges. “By working closely with stakeholders and implementing responsible growth strategies, we will position FarmQA for long-term success.”
Strategic Vision for the Future
Poulson’s vision for FarmQA includes a focus on product innovation, customer acquisition, and international expansion. He emphasizes the potential for strategic partnerships and customized solutions, capitalizing on the company’s core strengths in collaboration and platform versatility.
Proven Leadership for FarmQA’s Next Chapter
“Kris' extensive experience, strategic thinking, and dedication to ag tech make him the ideal leader to guide FarmQA into the next decade,” said Howard Dahl, FarmQA founder and Board Chairman. “His entrepreneurial spirit aligns perfectly with our company culture.”
With Poulson at the helm, FarmQA is poised for a transformative period of innovation, expansion, and sustainable growth within the agricultural technology sector.
About FarmQA
FarmQA empowers agribusiness professionals with cutting-edge solutions designed to streamline and improve the efficiency of core agronomy service functions. Today, FarmQA’s suite of digital tools are being used to manage over 20 million global acres of row and specialty crops grown in fields, orchards, vineyards, and greenhouses.
To learn more, visit https://farmqa.com and follow us on Twitter at @farm_qa.
