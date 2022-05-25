Get Drumming: Just 7 Days Left for International Drum Month

International Drum Month Enter to Win a Drum Lesson with a Master, plus $200 to spend on lessons or gear. You can also enter to win at www.playdrums.com/giveaway-entry.

UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Go ahead and bang on the drums all day. There are plenty of ways to celebrate International Drum Month and share the joy of drumming with friends and family. PlayDrums.com is offering a chance to win an hour-long “Lesson with a Master.” Eight Grand Prize winners will be chosen to receive a private online lesson with one of these internationally recognized celebrity drummers: Terry Bozzio, Dave DiCenso, Eric Moore, Allison Miller, Dorothea Taylor, or Paul Wertico. Plus, the selected winners will get $200 to spend on more lessons or drum gear! Drummers can enter to win at www.playdrums.com/giveaway-entry.

“We are extremely lucky to have these phenomenal artists step forward to participate in this very special 2022 International Drum Month campaign,” says PMC Executive Director Antoinette Follett. “We wanted to create an educational opportunity for drummers to learn from and experience a private online lesson with some of the industry’s most respected players.”

A recent survey estimated that around one million adults took up a musical instrument as a way to cope during the pandemic. As the fourth most popular instrument to play, many people began playing drums. Though Covid restrictions have eased, people have become more familiar with online teaching technology used for live lessons. Even with a simple video chat, the audio quality is good enough, and you can hear what someone is playing on an instrument. It’s not too different from a face-to-face lesson.

