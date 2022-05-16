NEWS RELEASE: State Hosts Financial Literacy On the Go!

News Releases Posted on Apr 1, 2022 in Main

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

DAVID Y. IGE GOVERNOR

CATHERINE P. AWAKUNI COLÓN DIRECTOR

TY Y. NOHARA SECURITIES COMMISSIONER

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE April 1, 2022

State Hosts Financial Literacy On the Go! — Investor Education for All

HONOLULU — The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA), Office of the Securities Commissioner (OSC) is hosting a month-long financial education campaign in April called, “Financial Literacy on the GO!”. To celebrate Financial Literacy month, the OSC will feature on demand financial and investor education-related activities and resources for consumers “on the GO!”.

In 2006, state lawmakers passed legislation designating every April as Financial Literacy Month in Hawaii. This year, information and activities will be offered virtually on demand, online and on social media. Consumers are encouraged to follow @HISecurities on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram for the word of the day postings, fraud prevention tips, financial literacy facts, consumer education information, and more.

“We encourage everyone to participate in Financial Literacy Month,” said Securities Commissioner Ty Nohara. “We have a lot of great information, presentations and activities that can be found on our website for all ages.”

2022 Financial Literacy On the Go! — On Demand Content

Get Akamai with LifeSmarts Activities for Keiki

Financial Fun Packets for keiki (grades 6th – 12th)

On Demand: YouTube quizzes for keiki

Request a free packet for your keiki by emailing [email protected] or [email protected]

Financial and Investor Education for Working Adults

Financial Fraud Prevention for Kupuna

Kupuna Activities Packet: learn fun ways on how to protect yourself from fraud

On Demand: Pre-recorded Senior Presentation on a flashdrive or on YouTube

Request a free packet by emailing [email protected] or [email protected]

For more information on Financial Literacy On the Go! visit: https://cca.hawaii.gov/sec/financial-literacy-on-the-go/ or contact Gloryana Akapo at [email protected].

# # #

Media Contact: April Rogers Communications Officer Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Email: [email protected] Phone: (808) 586-7582