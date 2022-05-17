Bond Touch Bracelets, the Popular Emotional Wearable on a Mission to Humanize Tech, Now Available in India via Amazon
Connect with Loved Ones and Send Messages Through Touch Across DistanceMENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES , May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bond Touch, the groundbreaking emotional wearable technology beloved by celebrities like Kelly Ripa, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, is now available to all in India, via the brand's launch on Amazon India.
Bond Touch is a bracelet and app that work together to provide a special space for two people to connect privately. The bracelet is designed to increase intimacy and emotional connection by allowing users to exchange touch messages, even when miles apart. The app provides a private and safe space for users to share photos, text messages and replay touches as well as a host of other features.
Since its launch in 2017, Bond Touch has used technology as a means to build healthier and happier relationships. Founders Kwame Ferreira came up with the idea in conversation with his colleagues. At the time they were traveling a great deal and had the desire to find a meaningful way to keep in touch with their respective partners whilst busy schedules and work travel kept them apart.
Five years later, Bond Touch has helped more than 1 million people remain connected with their loved ones, including during the pandemic, when “touch” became taboo, and lockdowns and social distancing left everyone feeling varying degrees of isolation.
“Thanks to Bond Touch going viral on TikTok, our product got a lot of visibility and we began getting requests for the product from India,” said Kwame Ferreira, CEO and co-founder of Bond Touch. “Because of the strong interest and potential, we chose India as our first large new market for expansion. And, as things open up globally and folks begin traveling more, we want to be available to help more people to maintain and enhance their closest relationships with our unique emotional wearable.”
Who was Bond Touch created for? Anyone who is separated from a loved one, for any reason, whether at a crowded festival or across a continent: families with students in college; friends separated by school, work or summer break; elders with concerned relatives; and deployed military members are a few groups that benefit from the technology. Bond Touch’s gentle vibrations replicate a partner’s touch and keep love close by. Users can customize the colors that show up on their partner’s bracelets, and create private patterns for truly personal communication.
Bond Touch is currently available at Amazon India at the price of ₹12,130 per pair.
For more information, go to www.bond-touch.com
