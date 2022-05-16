Dr. Jay A. Johannigman is awarded the Legion of Merit by the United States Army Medical Readiness Command

Dr. Jay A. Johannigman receives Legion of Merit Dr. Johannigman Legion of Merit

The United States Army Medical Readiness Command awarded Cincinnati trauma surgeon Col. Jay Johannigman, M.D., with the Legion of Merit.

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Army Medical Readiness Command has awarded Dr. Jay A. Johannigman, MD, with the Legion of Merit for his duty in Afghanistan in 2021. The Legion of Merit (also known as LOM) is a military award for exceptional merit in the performance of one’s duty. This decoration is awarded to uniformed service members of the United States, as well as foreign military and political leaders.

Dr. Johannigman served in a variety of military positions since 1990, including as a staff surgeon and medical director of the Surgical Critical Care Service in Texas at the Wilford Hall USAF Medical Centre in Texas, as a consultant surgeon for the Air Force Special Operations Command, as well trauma director at the 332nd AFTH/332EAW at Balad Air Base, Iraq, and as a colonel in the Office of the Surgeon General USAF in Washington. He was deployed in combat theatres in Iraq and Afghanistan for 18 years.

Dr. Johannigman has earned numerous certifications and awards in his career, especially in trauma and critical care. Dr. Johannigman was awarded the Advanced Trauma Life Support Certification (ATLS). He is a recipient of the Bronze Star Medal, an award that dates back to 1944, conferred upon individuals who demonstrated heroism and bravery during armed conflict. Dr. Johannigman was also awarded the Military Health System Research Symposium's Distinguished Service Award as well as the Good Samaritan General Surgery Residency Adjunct Teacher Award. The Cincinnati Reds and Cincinnati Bell also awarded Dr. Jay Johannigman the Cincinnati Reds Opening Day Hero award, which is given to community heroes, past or present.

Dr. Johannigman’s work in Cincinnati spans many decades, including 25 years at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. As the Director of Trauma and Surgical Critical Care at the University Hospital, Cincinnati, he was also responsible for Acute Care Surgery. Later, he would transform West Chester Hospital into a Level III Trauma Center. He was also the founder of the Cincinnati Center for the Sustainment of Trauma and Readiness Skills (Cincinnati C-STARS), which was established in 2001. This partnership was one of the first in the nation between military and civilian strategic partners.

Dr. Johannigman, who first began active duty military service with the Air Force in 1990, is now a Colonel in the Medical Corps of the United States Army Reserves. He is currently deployed to the office of COMRS at NATO headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan.

The Legion of Merit is one of two United States military decorations that can be issued as a neck order. The Medal of Honor is the only other award. It is the only United States decoration that can be issued as an award degree. The Legion of Merit ranks sixth among all U.S. military decorations.

