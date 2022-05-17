The Saga of the Phoenix.: A new Sci-Fi Trilogy by Oriano Galvanini
vol.1 A Sea Story and the Birth of a New Civilisation - vol.2 Imperium - vol.3 The Quantum EntanglementPOZZUOLO DEL FRIULI, FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA, ITALY, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three entertaining novels for fans of the genre. The first volume begins with a sea story which then ranges into science fiction, space opera, and ukronia. A mysterious organization, the Phoenix, unites the whole earth under a single government and spreads extraordinary technologies to make all the inhabitants evolve in peace. In the second volume, the Phoenix begins the exploration of space and the Terrestrians become the predominant species in the universe and impose peace on all other species. In the third volume the men of the Phoenix will have to travel through space and time to face the Whole, the disturbing mysteries that the universe still keeps jealously obscured to humans.
About the author.
In the 1960s Oriano Galvanini sailed for some years, as radio officer, on Panamanian flagged steamers. The s/s Bayhorse, mentioned in the volume 1 of the saga, is one of them.
A few years ago, after a large part of his life spent abroad, he decided it was time to moor himself on shore and retire to the countryside. Now, at his tender age of 77, he was reminded to write. Not because he is an older guy who is bored, on the contrary, living in a big old house, he would find pastimes as bricoleur, as many as he wanted.
One day, when he put some old books on new shelves, he had a radiotechnics manual in his hands (it was not only an obsolete book but also incomprehensible to those who nowadays deal with electronics, unless they are also interested in archeology) that had served him, in the night of time, to take the state exam to obtain the license of radio officer. Leafing through it with a little nostalgia, he started to think that the figure of the radio officer has not only disappeared for many years but, nowadays, few people know what he was doing on board.
At that moment he told himself that it might be nice to tell it around, not only because that role has been part of his life for years, but also because, in those years, no ship in the world would have been allowed to sail without a radio officer on board. He therefore decided to describe and tell circumstances and events that happened on sea, seen through the eyes of the protagonist, a young radio officer.
Halfway through the story, he wondered if he had bored the eventual reader with adventures that, although interesting at first, then become repetitive. Each storm is similar to the others. All nights spent on shore in an exotic port resemble each other. Human relations on board are always the same, governed by a compulsory hierarchy. So he decided to insert a little mystery into the story, referring to his interest in the history of the universe and in the astrophysics, that have always attracted him as a curious self-taught.
