ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, until 2:00 pm., prevailing local time, on June 1, 2022 for DFG Project No. 2022-512, Whitworth-Duck Creek Lower Habitat Improvements. Bids may be mailed to IDFG Salmon Screen Shop, Attention: Jessica Buelow, 99 Hwy 93 North Salmon, ID 83467.

Proposals will be opened and publicly read at the above hour and date.

The projects consists of construction of willow banks, brush mattresses, riparian benches, islands, and a variety of wood and willow habitat structures along Duck Creek near May, ID. Construction is scheduled for July 2022.

A highly recommended pre-bid tour of the project will be held on May 17, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. Contact Lauren Andrews with Quadrant Consulting, Inc. at lauren@quadrant.cc to make arrangements to attend this tour. The meeting place will be at the U.S. Post Office parking lot in Ellis, ID. The pre-bid meeting for DFG Project No. 2022-500 Last Chance Springs Phase 2 Habitat Improvements will be conducted in conjunction with this meeting.

Specifications, proposal forms and other information are on file for examination at the following locations:

Department of Fish and Game

99 Highway 93 North

Salmon, ID 83467

Idaho Associated General Contractors

1649 West Shoreline Drive, Suite 100

Boise, ID 83702

A bid bond in the amount of 5% of the bid is required.

Documents may be obtained for bidding purposes from the IDFG Salmon Screen Shop, 99 Hwy 93 North Salmon, ID 83467, Attn: Jessica Buelow, Phone (208) 756-2271. No deposit is required.

A Public Works Contractors License for the State of Idaho is required of the successful bidder prior to the award of a contract if the bid amount is greater than $50,000. If a bidder does not currently have a Public Works Contractors License for the State of Idaho, he must verify the capability of obtaining a license prior to submitting a proposal. Include names and Public Works License number on Sub-Contractor List as part of bid if total project value is greater than $50,000.

Attention of bidders is particularly called to the requirements as to conditions of employment to be observed, and all craftsman and laborers performing their work under this contract shall be paid at the minimum prevailing wage rate as currently determined for this area by the U.S. Department of Labor.

CLINT WORTHINGTON

ENGINEERING SERVICES PROGRAM MANAGER