AG Knudsen announces Law Enforcement Appreciation Poster Contest winner

HELENA – Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced Charlie Heitzman, of Lewistown, the winner of the inaugural Law Enforcement Appreciation Poster Contest. Heitzman is a third-grade student at Highland Park Elementary School.

The winning poster shows Charlie with his uncle, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Calvin Jimmerson, and his patrol car. Charlie said he is proud of his uncle “because he keeps highways safe.”

“It is great to see our youngest citizens show appreciation for Montana’s law enforcement officers through their art and writing,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “Their support means a lot to our officers who put their lives on the line for our communities every day.”

Attorney General Knudsen and MHP Colonel Steve Lavin will celebrate with Charlie and his class later this month and the winning poster will be displayed in MHP offices and made available to law enforcement offices across the state. In addition to the statewide winner, seven regional winners were chosen who will receive an ice cream social delivered by local troopers. The winners were from all eight MHP districts.

Attorney General Knudsen announced the poster contest in March, encouraging elementary school students to show their appreciation for Montana’s law enforcement officers who risk their lives every day to keep communities safe. It was a partnership between the Montana Department of Justice and the Montana Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association.

Charlie’s winning poster.