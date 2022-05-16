eHACCP.org offers “Covid-19 Awareness for Food Workers” Training Course
Our Covid-19 Awareness for Food Workers online course to successfully conduct a Covid-19 Hazard assessment and implement a Covid-19 safety plan.
I took the HACCP course as a refresher and thoroughly enjoyed the experience. The material was delivered in a way that allowed easy understanding while maintaining the rigor needed for such training.”HAWKESBURY, ON, CANADA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eHACCP.org a privately held food safety resource company located in Hawkesbury that specializes in Food Safety Plans and Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) training programs has launched a Covid-19 Awareness for Food Workers training course.
— George Kwabena Afari, PhD - Starbucks Coffee Company
“Our Covid-19 Awareness for Food Workers online course is self-directed and designed to assist individuals in the food services industry successfully conduct a Covid-19 Hazard assessment and implement a Covid-19 safety plan,” explained Stephen Sockett, the Owner and Operator of eHACCP.org.
“Our clients will learn how to identify, reduce, and prevent potential sources of Covid-19 contamination in their food processing, manufacturing, packaging, supply, distribution, and Ready to Eat (RTE) facilities, “explained Mr. Sockett.
“Completion of our Covid-19 Awareness for Food Workers Training Course will also help individuals and corporations be ready and prepared if their operation or facility experiences an infection,” added Mr. Sockett. “A certificate from eHACCP.org is issued once the course is successfully completed,” stated Mr. Sockett.
Based in Eastern Ontario eHACCP.org develops online Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) training programs and online HACCP courses that are accredited by the International HACCP Alliance. HACCP certification is required for individuals that create and implement Food Safety Plans and can help employees identify and prevent hazards in their facilities.
“Our online certified HACCP training courses are designed to demystify the basic principles of HACCP combining content, examples, activities, quizzes and a final exam. Students learn to apply HACCP principles in order to design, create and manage their HACCP plan in order to meet regulatory requirements,” explained Stephen Sockett. “Our courses and content are tested and meet the body of knowledge requirements established by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for HACCP training, Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) scheme requirements, the FDA’s Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), Hazard Analysis and Risk-Based Preventive Controls (HARPC) and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s Food Safety Enhancement Program.”
“It was very important to us to bring to market an online training course to help reduce the impact of Covid-19 on our industry and to help people with best practices so that they can help reduce the spread of the virus and keep their businesses operational, ” explained Mr. Sockett. “For that reason, we are only charging $49.99 for the Covid-19 Awareness for Food Workers training course.”
For more information and to register for the Covid-19 Awareness for Food Workers training course please visit www.eHACCP.org
About eHACCP.org
eHACCP.org is an online HACCP training and food safety training site for food manufacturers, processors, producers, water bottlers, and anyone working in the food industry. Our partner subject matter experts come from industry and government to ensure that the online training courses meet and exceed the minimum requirements of both regulatory and industry entities.
eHACCP.org develops, authors, and supports content in associations with food safety consultants, USDA and FDA inspectors, university outreach and extension coordinators, veterinarians, biochemists, biologists, business owners, and operators, instructional designers, and many other professionals whose goal is to develop and create content that promotes the strongest food safety posture for less money.
Maximilian Sockett
eHACCP
+1 6133078988
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
eHACCP.org Online HACCP Training and Certification