CFO Lindsey Head (MBA) Obtains More Than $350,000 from Burns Funding, Embraces Entrepreneurial Dreams
Head will use the funds to participate in Burns’ passive income program as well as fuel her own entrepreneurial ambitions.
I definitely asked a lot of questions, like how does this work? How are the funds put to work? And how does the business model play out going forward and who helps operate the e-commerce businesses?”DEL MAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Burns Funding, an alternative funding company started by serial entrepreneur Peter J. Burns III, has facilitated more than $350,000 in funding to Lindsey Head, a highly accomplished, award-winning Chief Financial Officer.
Head, who has worked with clients ranging from startups and large corporations, will use the funds to participate in Burns’ passive income program as well as fuel her own entrepreneurial ambitions.
After Burns discovered her on LinkedIn, Head had several in-person meetings with him before becoming comfortable with his model.
“I definitely asked a lot of questions at first, like how does this work?”, Head said. “What type of entrepreneurs do you work with? How are the funds put to work? And how does the business model play out going forward and who helps operate the e-commerce businesses?
“Obviously, it is a very interesting process. My creditworthiness is evaluated by their internal banking team, which is the first step in being considered for funding. After being qualified, their team proceeds with facilitating the funding process with their select lenders. Then I enter into a business agreement with Burns Funding, and we decide we are going to put this money to work in two vehicles that generate passive income and pay off the debt.”
Burns said he was impressed with Head’s business acumen and her questions.
“I have rarely encountered anyone like Lindsey, and the sheer breadth of the questions she had for me,” Burns said. “To have her participate in the program is a massive endorsement for what we are trying to do. She has also been privy to the early returns of the programs, which are impressive to say the least.”
Head, who was prestigiously recognized as the CFO of the Year by the San Diego Business Journal after being nominated four years in a row (2014-2017), admitted that the program “seems almost too good to be true.
“You qualify for the funds with their banking team, and then there is a guaranteed pay back agreement that is put into place with Burns Funding. However, you are putting your credit in their hands temporarily to show that you are a viable recipient of funding. It was important for me to become familiar with the process before proceeding as a participant. With any new venture, it’s essential to consider the outcome and opportunities; that is where visiting in-person with Burns’ team, and understanding his track record with this program came into play. Ultimately, I concluded that the goal is for this to be a win-win situation for everyone involved.”
About Peter J. Burns III
Based today in Del Mar, California, Peter J. Burns III grew up in a well-established New England family in New Canaan, Connecticut. He was briefly educated at the United States Military Academy Preparatory School at West Point, the University of Virginia (UVa), and finally the Harvard Business School's Owners and Presidents Management Program. While his two younger brothers went on to have successful business careers, Burns chose the life of a successful entrepreneur.
Burns started hundreds of businesses over the ensuing decades. He then moved to Arizona in the early 2000s and became a pro bono adjunct faculty member at the highly respected Barrett Honors College at Arizona State University. In 2006, he took his teaching practice across town to Grand Canyon University and its entrepreneur-like founder Brent Richardson, where the two men would launch the nation’s first College of Entrepreneurship at GCU.
In recognition of his work, Burns was honored by the Arizona chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America its Businessperson of the Year in 2007.
Shortly thereafter, he started Club Entrepreneur as a way to bring entrepreneurs together in an “open-source entrepreneurship” platform. The Phoenix chapter attracted 10,000 members.
In 2016, Burns moved to the West Coast and started Burns Funding as a way to help entrepreneurs secure hard-to-get funding for their businesses, and then more recently, Millennial Queenmaker, to specifically help young female entrepreneurs.
Taken as a whole, Burns says all the businesses have a “common thread.
“Every business I start represents my desire to help existing and would-be entrepreneurs reach their full potential,” said Burns. “Too often, they give up because of a lack of capital. I set out to solve that problem and won’t rest until every entrepreneur that needs money can secure it.”
