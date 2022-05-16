Grace Hatchery Settling Pond Improvements
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be received by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, 600 South Walnut, PO Box 25, Boise, Idaho 83707, until 2:00 p.m., prevailing local time, on June 2, 2022 for DFG Project No. 2022-106, Grace Hatchery Settling Pond Improvements. Bids mailed to the PO must arrive at the PO Box before 7:00 a.m. on the above date.
Proposals will be opened and publicly read at the above hour and date. Bid results will be emailed to those who submit a bid.
The project consists of suction dredging sludge from the hatchery effluent settling pond and stabilizing the bank of the pond.
A pre-bid meeting will be held by phone conference call on May 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. MDT. Conference call-in number is 208-258-2893. Contractors are also encouraged to visit the site prior to submitting bids. Contact the Grace Hatchery at 208-427-6364 to arrange a site visit.
Specifications, proposal forms and other information are on file for examination at the following locations:
Idaho Fish and Game
Engineering Services Program
208-334-3730
crystal.christensen@idfg.idaho.gov
Abadan Reprographics
800-572-3706
planroom@abadanplancenter.com
Associated General Contractors
208-344-2531
planroom@idahoagc.org
Construct Connect
877-889-5404
content@constructconnect.com
Dodge / Blue Book Construction
877-784-9556
projectdata@construction.com
dodge.docs@construction.com
Spokane Regional Plan Center
509-328-9600
projectinfo@plancenter.net
A bid bond in the amount of 5% of the bid is required.
Documents may be obtained for bidding purposes from the Department of Fish and Game, Bureau of Engineering, Boise, Idaho, Phone 208-334‑3730. No deposit is required.
A valid Public Works Contractors License for the State of Idaho is required of the successful bidder at the time of the bid opening. Electrical, Plumbing, and HVAC work to be accomplished by a Public Works Licensed Contractor. Include names and Public Works License number on Sub-Contractor List as part of bid.
CLINT WORTHINGTON
ENGINEERING SERVICES PROGRAM MANAGER
IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAME