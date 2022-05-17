Los Angeles Author Alan J. Steinberg, MD Wins National Book Award
Cosmic Love Story Draws From Writer's Own Experience with Spiritual Growth
An intimate, highly intelligent, deeply thoughtful work, an inspiring must-read...”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nautilus Book Awards today has announced that To Be Enlightened (Adelaide Books) written by Alan J. Steinberg, MD is among its 2022 winners in the Fiction category, Large Publisher. The debut novel, a visionary narrative that draws from the author’s experiences, is part cosmic love story and part creative philosophical exposition.
Dedicated to excellence and the highest literary standards, Nautilus Book Awards, a tradition for 23 years, recognizes unique works that promote spiritual growth, conscious living, positive social change, and social justice with imaginative storytelling. For more information or to download the first chapter, visit https://www.alanjsteinberg.com. To Be Enlightened is available now.
Told from the point of view of the novel’s main character, Abe Levy is a philosophy professor at Southern California’s Pomona College. He is also on a path toward enlightenment and self-discovery. At the same time, Abe’s unsettled wife Sarah fears her husband’s one-pointed path will divide them, while his students, at times, question his wisdom -- is he enlightened, or has he gone insane? The novel explores the conflicts between taking the path to self-knowledge while living in a discordant world.
“I wanted to write a novel that centers around Vedic philosophy, which has addressed many problems that Western philosophy has grappled with for thousands of years,” states Steinberg, who in addition to being an author is a board-certified internist at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Group in Beverly Hills.
Steinberg is also an advanced practitioner of Transcendental Meditation (TM) and has been meditating for decades. For his character Abe, and also for author Steinberg, that path is TM, a simple mental technique that does not require any beliefs or any leaps of faith to practice.
From Plato to Patanjali to Planck, Steinberg weaves East and West into the novel’s accessible narrative, making connections between metaphysical and scientific theories. The gritty yet humorous novel reflects Abe’s pursuit of transcendence in his daily life.
A longtime resident of Los Angeles, Steinberg once hoped to be a philosophy professor. But pressure from his doctor father, an immigrant who escaped Poland months before Hitler’s invasion, led Steinberg towards a more practical career in medicine. In addition to his position at Cedars-Sinai as an internist, he is also an attending physician to the NBA’s L.A. Clippers.
Writing a first novel was a journey unto itself for Steinberg but he was not daunted. Steinberg’s scholarly and worldly observations eventually gave way to a balance between academic rigor and simply writing what he knows.
To Be Enlightened offers glimpses of truth in an age that desperately needs it.
Amanda Guggenheimer, author of The Twelve Hierarchies of Earth
“An intimate, highly intelligent, deeply thoughtful work, an inspiring must-read…”
Iris Krasnow, New York Times bestselling author of Camp Girls: Fireside Lessons on Friendship, Courage, and Loyalty..."The spiritual and philosophical blend together beautifully in this compelling novel…a page-turning read that will enlighten all readers."
D. Donovan, Senior Reviewer, Midwest Book Review
"Not only an absorbing novel, but also astutely shows how the Eastern concept of enlightenment can be realized by everyday Westerners."
Siva Raakhi Mohan, MD, MPH; Speaker, Teacher, & Author of Ayurveda for Yoga Teachers & Students
"Sci-fi meets Self-Help…a sexy, refreshingly male voice on one of the most leading-edge topics of our time. I didn't want to put it down."
Kirkus Reviews
"Steinberg’s debut novel offers a quirky, engaging backdrop for an informative exposition on Vedic philosophy and religious symbolism… A lively novel that teaches the precepts of meditation."
Readers’ Favorite Book Review
"One of the most compelling and in-depth introductions to meditation… a great novel…superb story."
Chanticleer Book Reviews
"Echoes other works with similar themes, e.g., Nietzsche’s Thus Spoke Zarathustra, or Siddhartha by Herman Hesse…To Be Enlightened is sure to illuminate the unenlightened readers."
H. Ronald Hulnick, Ph.D. Co-author of, with Mary R. Hunlock, Ph.D., Loyalty To Your Soul: The Heart of Spiritual Psychology
"I loved reading To Be Enlightened.”
