Submit Release
News Search

There were 774 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,998 in the last 365 days.

LAS VEGAS-BASED CONTENDERS TO HOLD FIRST EVER POP-UP STORE AT ITS GLOBAL WAREHOUSE LOCATION ON MAY 21ST

SPRING CLEANING WAREHOUSE SALE TO FEATURE LICENSED APPAREL FROM COBRA KAI, ROCKY, MUHAMMAD ALI, TOP GUN AND MORE

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contenders Clothing, the trusted e-commerce apparel licensee of major media and entertainment companies, is excited to announce that it will open its doors to the public for a pop-up store this Saturday, May 21, 2021 at its global warehouse headquarters located at 4570 West Post Road, Suite 600, Las Vegas, NV 89118. The store will be open from 10am to 6pm.

Being dubbed the “Spring Cleaning Warehouse Sale”, Contenders will be selling its world famous licensed apparel from Cobra Kai, Rocky, Bloodsport, Creed, Muhammad Ali and the upcoming, Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. Sales at the one day only event will include $1 boxer briefs, $5 and $10 bins, 50% off clearance items and much more.

Being primarily an e-commerce retailer (www.contendersclothing.com), this is the first time Contenders will offer its products for sale at its own physical location coming on the heels of a successful pop-up store in partnership with MGM Resorts late last year.

Contenders Clothing’s Spring Cleaning Warehouse Sale takes place this Saturday, May 21st from 10am to 6pm at the Contenders Clothing Warehouse located at 4570 West Post Road, Suite 600, Las Vegas, Nevada, 89118. The Contenders Warehouse is located just 5 minutes off of the Strip, off of the 215 and Decatur.

ABOUT CONTENDERS
Contenders is a growth e-commerce company building a transformative digital entertainment apparel experience and changing the way fans discover, interact and purchase “entertainment merch.” Contenders has licensing relationships with some of the most notable media and entertainment companies in the world, including Paramount (formerly ViacomCBS), Sony, MGM (now part of Amazon), Authentic Brands Group and direct partnerships with WWE, as well as boxing superstar and heavyweight champion of the world, Tyson Fury.

Jonathan Snyder
Contenders Clothing
jon@contendersclothing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

LAS VEGAS-BASED CONTENDERS TO HOLD FIRST EVER POP-UP STORE AT ITS GLOBAL WAREHOUSE LOCATION ON MAY 21ST

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.