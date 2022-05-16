LAS VEGAS-BASED CONTENDERS TO HOLD FIRST EVER POP-UP STORE AT ITS GLOBAL WAREHOUSE LOCATION ON MAY 21ST
SPRING CLEANING WAREHOUSE SALE TO FEATURE LICENSED APPAREL FROM COBRA KAI, ROCKY, MUHAMMAD ALI, TOP GUN AND MORELAS VEGAS, NV, USA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contenders Clothing, the trusted e-commerce apparel licensee of major media and entertainment companies, is excited to announce that it will open its doors to the public for a pop-up store this Saturday, May 21, 2021 at its global warehouse headquarters located at 4570 West Post Road, Suite 600, Las Vegas, NV 89118. The store will be open from 10am to 6pm.
Being dubbed the “Spring Cleaning Warehouse Sale”, Contenders will be selling its world famous licensed apparel from Cobra Kai, Rocky, Bloodsport, Creed, Muhammad Ali and the upcoming, Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. Sales at the one day only event will include $1 boxer briefs, $5 and $10 bins, 50% off clearance items and much more.
Being primarily an e-commerce retailer (www.contendersclothing.com), this is the first time Contenders will offer its products for sale at its own physical location coming on the heels of a successful pop-up store in partnership with MGM Resorts late last year.
Contenders Clothing’s Spring Cleaning Warehouse Sale takes place this Saturday, May 21st from 10am to 6pm at the Contenders Clothing Warehouse located at 4570 West Post Road, Suite 600, Las Vegas, Nevada, 89118. The Contenders Warehouse is located just 5 minutes off of the Strip, off of the 215 and Decatur.
ABOUT CONTENDERS
Contenders is a growth e-commerce company building a transformative digital entertainment apparel experience and changing the way fans discover, interact and purchase “entertainment merch.” Contenders has licensing relationships with some of the most notable media and entertainment companies in the world, including Paramount (formerly ViacomCBS), Sony, MGM (now part of Amazon), Authentic Brands Group and direct partnerships with WWE, as well as boxing superstar and heavyweight champion of the world, Tyson Fury.
