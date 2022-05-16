KUBTEC® Signs Agreement to Acquire Oncovision's Wireless Gamma Probe Technology
KUBTEC® Acquires Oncovision's Wprobe technology, a line of wireless gamma probes for Sentinel Lymph Node localization, the gold standard in radio-guided surgerySTRATFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KUBTEC® Signs Agreement to Acquire Oncovision's Wprobe technology, a line of wireless gamma probes for Sentinel Lymph Node localization, the gold standard in radio-guided surgery.
KUB Technologies (KUBTEC®), a leader in specimen imaging and margin management technology, announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire the wireless gamma probe technology of Oncovision, a leading provider of innovative medical imaging devices used for the diagnosis of cancer and neurological applications. Under this agreement, KUBTEC will strengthen the Company’s position in the rapidly growing market of breast conserving surgery by supplying best in class solutions that empower surgeons during personalized cancer surgery.
The highly innovative GammaPRO® system (formerly known as the Wprobe), developed in close collaboration with global leading clinicians, is including highly advanced clinically relevant technical features, helping to solve the biggest challenges of Sentinel Lymph Node Biopsy.
This completely wireless gamma probe combines high-sensitivity, superior resolution and directional guidance, unprecedented ease of use, a reliable Bluetooth connection, and flexible sterilization capabilities, allowing medical professionals optimum flexibility and easy mobility throughout their procedures and practice. The GammaPRO system is taking sentinel lymph node biopsy to a whole new level.
Vikram Butani, CEO of KUB Technologies Inc., stated: "With this acquisition, KUBTEC expects to strengthen its expertise and leadership in providing innovative and integrated solutions to Breast Surgeons worldwide. By leveraging our existing strength in margin management for breast cancer patients, we strongly believe that the introduction of our wireless GammaPRO comes at the perfect time.”
About Oncovision
Oncovision (GEM Imaging SA) is an innovative molecular vision technology company, spin off of the CSIC (National Research Council of Spain) and the UPV, Polytechnic University of Valencia. Its multi-award, revolutionary detector, electronics, software, and clinical application technology has been successfully used in more than 125,000 cancer and neurological disease patients worldwide, helping the clinicians which are improving lives one person at a time. Its product lines include Sentinella radio guided surgery suite, Mammi dedicated breast PET and Caremibrain dedicated brain PET, with multiple next generation solutions under advanced development.
About KUB Technologies Inc.
As a leader and pioneer for best-in-class digital imaging systems, including first to market 3D tomosynthesis specimen radiography systems in the OR, KUBTEC is dedicated to helping healthcare providers and researchers achieve their vision by offering the best disease management tools available. Through continuous innovation and advancement of imaging technologies, KUBTEC aims to elevate the standard of care in margin management for clinicians and the standard of quality in life science research. With applications spanning from breast surgery to pathology imaging, and from preclinical imaging to non-destructive testing, KUBTEC is building a comprehensive portfolio of solutions that sets new standards for precision and quality in the industry.
For more information, Explore KUBTEC | Precision Margin Management Technology
Melissa Millea
KUB Technologies, Inc.
+1 203-521-5987
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn