Governor Kate Brown has recently proclaimed May 15-21, 2022, to be: “Oregon Invasive Weed Awareness Week” and the Oregon Department of Agriculture wants to partner with each of you to spread the word, not the weeds! This week we recognize the importance of why all Oregonians should do their part in preventing and controlling invasive noxious weeds for the protection of Oregon’s natural resources and agricultural economy.

Invasive noxious weeds are plant species that make, or have the potential to make, signifiant adverse impacts to Oregon’s natural resources and economy. For example, just 25 state-listed noxious weeds are costing Oregonians $83.5 million annually and, if left to spread could cost an estimated $1.8 billion in economic impact. This highlights the importance and value of active invasive weed prevention and control programs at the federal, state, county and local levels for protection of our economy and natural resources from noxious weeds.

Thank you to all of our great noxious weed cooperators throughout Oregon, implementing control projects that protect our watersheds, water resources, fish and wildlife and our agricultural economy!

Please do your part and share your success stories with the public and policy makers as to the importance of what we all do in preventing and controlling invasive weeds.

Have a great week and productive field season!

Tim Butler, Manager ODA Noxious Weed Control Program

State of Oregon proclamation: Oregon Invasive Weed Awareness Week