BC Data Catalogue improved, updated to serve British Columbians better

CANADA, May 16 - From data about wildfires and floods to natural resource and tech-sector insights, finding a wide variety of key information has become easier and more secure for British Columbians with the launch of an improved and updated BC Data Catalogue.

People, businesses and organizations can access the BC Data Catalogue to find provincial government data, applications and web services that can be used to make informed decisions and create opportunities for British Columbians.

“For existing businesses looking to innovate or expand, or for anyone needing vital, up-to-date information, the BC Data Catalogue is an indispensable resource,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Citizens’ Services. “The new, improved catalogue will help B.C.’s technology and natural resource sectors scale up, create jobs and help build a better province for everyone.”

There are more than 3,000 sets of data in the catalogue, allowing businesses to easily make knowledgeable decisions, build new products or services, and develop new business models.

“The BC Data Catalogue is a central location for sharing high-quality and informative data to help drive British Columbia’s continued economic recovery,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation. “Having better access to this data will help businesses plan for and adapt to changing economic trends, both here in B.C. and around the globe. By giving people and businesses better tools to make informed decisions, we are creating a stronger B.C. for everyone.”

The improved data catalogue demonstrates the B.C. government’s continued commitment to make government data open to the public in a way that is responsive to people’s needs and expectations.

Leon Medema, manager of geographic information systems at Williams Lake-based Consus Management, which specializes in forestry and utilities management, has been using the BC Data Catalogue for several years.

“The BC Data Catalogue has had a huge impact on our business,” said Medema. “We can quickly find data and have it sent right to our inbox for immediate use. The data can be trusted, as it is authoritative and updated regularly.”

A key feature of the catalogue is its focus on accessibility and modern web standards, ensuring it is available to everyone in the province. For example:

Search features and filtering capabilities have been improved to make information easier to find.

Simplified language means information is easier to understand.

Data and information are easier to read with adjusted font, colour and contrast.

The BC Data Catalogue is the responsibility of the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO), which encourages and enables the sharing of data across government and with the public. The OCIO is focused on managing B.C. government data as a strategic asset that meets the needs of citizens, businesses, ministries and the broader public sector.

Learn more:

To browse the BC Data Catalogue, visit: https://catalogue.data.gov.bc.ca/

For more information about the BC Data Catalogue, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/data/bc-data-catalogue

For more information about the Office of the Chief Information Officer, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/organizational-structure/ministries-organizations/central-government-agencies/office-of-the-chief-information-officer

For more information about B.C. government data management, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/data/about-data-management

StrongerBC: B.C.’s Economic Plan: https://strongerbc.ca/plan