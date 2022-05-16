B.C. seniors will benefit from age-friendly grants

CANADA, May 16 - Communities in British Columbia are encouraged to support seniors so they can live active and independent lives as $500,000 in a new round of age-friendly grants are available for application.

“B.C.’s population is growing, meaning there are also more seniors and our government is working to make sure older adults have access to the services and supports they need,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “Age-friendly grants help seniors remain independent and I hope Indigenous and local communities apply to the program.”

The program is a partnership between the provincial government and BC Healthy Communities Society (BCHC), which is taking over administration of the redesigned grant program. Previously, the Union of B.C. Municipalities administered the Age-friendly Communities grant program.

Local and Indigenous governments can submit applications for 2022 grants to the BCHC until July 5, 2022. They may apply for a Stream 1 grant for as much as $25,000 for age-friendly assessments and action plans, or a Stream 2 grant for as much as $15,000 for age-friendly projects.

“I encourage communities to apply for an age-friendly grant to support our seniors,” said Mable Elmore, Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors' Services and Long-Term Care. “The opportunities available through the age-friendly program are important in making sure seniors feel connected to their community.”

Examples of age-friendly planning priorities include equity, sustainability and the creation of multi-sectoral partnerships. Examples of projects include strategies and plans to meet housing, transportation, climate and emergency-management needs for a diverse population of seniors in the community, as well as public spaces, parks and nature trails that are accessible and safe.

"We are thrilled to administer the Age-friendly Communities grant program, which includes facilitated capacity-building supports,” said Jodi Mucha, executive director, BCHC. “Given the aging population is the fastest-growing demographic in B.C., now more than ever, planning and implementation of age-friendly communities is critical.”

In 2020, 40 communities received age-friendly grants, which is an increase from 35 in 2019.

The Province also provides communities that have completed steps toward becoming age-friendly with official recognition as an age-friendly British Columbia community.

Four communities are being recognized for becoming age-friendly in 2021 and 2022, meaning they are taking steps to ensure British Columbia seniors can live active, socially engaged and independent lives. Quesnel, Warfield, Port Moody and Oliver have received a digital badge to promote their status on their websites and in other promotional material. They will be invited to join the national and global network of age-friendly communities. Currently, B.C. has 61 officially recognized age-friendly communities, an increase from 47 in 2018.

BCHC is a provincewide not-for-profit organization that facilitates the ongoing development of healthy, thriving and resilient communities. Since 2015, BCHC has worked in partnership with the Province to deliver the capacity-building component of the program.

Learn More:

For more information about the Age-friendly Communities grant program, visit: bchealthycommunities.ca/programs/age-friendly-communities

For more information about BC Healthy Communities, visit: http://bchealthycommunities.ca/