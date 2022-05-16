Diegnan Legislation to Require Signage Honoring Historic Sites at NJ Transit Stations Advances

Trenton – The Senate Transportation Committee today advanced legislation sponsored by Senator Patrick Diegnan that would require New Jersey Transit (NJT) rail stations and bus and rail terminals to display historical information about the surrounding area in or around stations and terminals.

The bill, S-149, would require New Jersey Transit to identify and display a historic marker of New Jersey historic sites and memorials in or around the State’s stations and terminals. The NJT would be required to design, purchase, erect and maintain a historic marker in the form of a plaque, marker or tablet.

“New Jersey has a rich history that many people are unaware of. William Franklin, one of Ben Franklin’s sons and the last royal Governor of New Jersey, resided in Perth Amboy,” said Senator Diegnan (D-Middlesex). “The Proprietary House is still maintained to this day, yet individuals visiting the area may never know that this local historical site exists. The intent behind this legislation is to highlight the state’s incredible and vast history that has gone unrecognized by many in more recent years.”

Joseph Bonaparte, Napolean Bonaparte’s brother, resided in Bordentown, New Jersey, between 1816 and 1839. In 2021, his former 60-acre estate, Point Breeze, was announced to become a state park. Additional historical facts, such as this one, would be highlighted in the NJT stations pursuant to the passage of this legislation.

The bill passed committee by a vote of 5-0.