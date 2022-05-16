Submit Release
News Search

There were 744 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,968 in the last 365 days.

MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY ON THE MOUNTAIN

22-YEAR-OLD WOMAN LIVING WITH MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY SCALES CAMELBACK MOUNTAIN

It felt like the first step on the moon for those with different abilities.”
— Lily B.
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, US, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lily Brasch, a 22-year-old woman afflicted with a rare form of Muscular Dystrophy, climbed Camelback Mountain (Scottsdale, AZ) on March 6th and upon reaching her summit (2,000 feet elevation) officially proclaimed it Physical Independence Day by placing a banner in the ground. Arizona Chamber of Commerce representatives climbed with Lily B.

Moving forward, Lily B. hopes that we can universally observe March 6th as a day to celebrate the human spirit and recognize those who are dealing with physical conditions, like Muscular Dystrophy, that strive to be independent, and appreciate those who are assisting them to achieve their goals.

It is significant to note that Lily B. has limited mobility and intermittently uses a wheelchair and chair lift for stairs. It is perhaps no surprise Lily B. was motivated to accomplish this difficult challenge labeled “My Everest” on this date due to the fact that March is National Women’s history month.

Lily B., a Chicago resident, is also a college student, film producer, public speaker, and an activist that seeks to inspire others to go beyond the barriers of life.

For additional information on Lily B’s courageous journey please visit:

https://www.diestrong.org/
https://www.lilybrasch.com/my-everest
https://www.instagram.com/lilybrasch/?hl=en

For inquiries, or a full Press Kit please contact:

Max Brasch
Communications Coordinator
+1 847-857-1394
mediarelations@borntoprove.com
Visit us on social media:
Other

You Matter, Your Story Matters. Your Strength Is Within You.

You just read:

MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY ON THE MOUNTAIN

Distribution channels: Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.