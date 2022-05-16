MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY ON THE MOUNTAIN
22-YEAR-OLD WOMAN LIVING WITH MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY SCALES CAMELBACK MOUNTAIN
It felt like the first step on the moon for those with different abilities.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, US, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lily Brasch, a 22-year-old woman afflicted with a rare form of Muscular Dystrophy, climbed Camelback Mountain (Scottsdale, AZ) on March 6th and upon reaching her summit (2,000 feet elevation) officially proclaimed it Physical Independence Day by placing a banner in the ground. Arizona Chamber of Commerce representatives climbed with Lily B.
— Lily B.
Moving forward, Lily B. hopes that we can universally observe March 6th as a day to celebrate the human spirit and recognize those who are dealing with physical conditions, like Muscular Dystrophy, that strive to be independent, and appreciate those who are assisting them to achieve their goals.
It is significant to note that Lily B. has limited mobility and intermittently uses a wheelchair and chair lift for stairs. It is perhaps no surprise Lily B. was motivated to accomplish this difficult challenge labeled “My Everest” on this date due to the fact that March is National Women’s history month.
Lily B., a Chicago resident, is also a college student, film producer, public speaker, and an activist that seeks to inspire others to go beyond the barriers of life.
https://www.diestrong.org/
https://www.lilybrasch.com/my-everest
https://www.instagram.com/lilybrasch/?hl=en
You Matter, Your Story Matters. Your Strength Is Within You.