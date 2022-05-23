Phenomics Health Combines Multiple Precision Medicine Products for Medication Selection, Dose Tailoring and Monitoring
Personalized Medication Products for Mental Illness, Pain and Cardiovascular Disorders
Phenomics Health is the only precision medicine company to combine medication prediction and measurement to improve patient treatment outcomes.”PLYMOUTH, MI, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phenomics Health Inc., a bioinformatics-based precision medicine company, today announced the commercial integration of six PrecīsMed® pharmacometabolomic (PMx) and PredictScript™ pharmacogenomic (PGx) clinical products to comprehensively support patient medication treatment. Phenomics Health novel product platforms can now provide clinicians with multiple tools to enhance treatment outcomes through personalized medication selection, direct measurement of patient medications, dose optimization, and periodic monitoring of patient medication adherence, safety, and efficacy.
PrecīsMed and PredictScript products cover patient medication selection and response monitoring across the most significant disease and medication treatment classes: mental illness, cardiovascular, metabolic, and pain disorders.
Phenomics Health is the only precision medicine company to combine drug prediction with actual drug measurement to inform patients and caregivers about effective treatment regimens using both pharmacogenomics (PGx) and pharmacometabolomics (PMx) product platforms. Phenomics Health products are supported by multiple issued/pending patents, publications, and clinical studies.
“Combining PrecīsMed and PredictScript commercial products represents a substantial improvement in precision medicine by helping clinicians and health systems identify and select appropriate medications, drug combinations, and drug doses. Phenomics Health products provide accurate, reproducible, personalized drug selection with periodic monitoring of patient drug adherence to improve drug efficacy, reduce adverse drug reactions, recommend effective drug combinations, and improve patient outcomes,” said Pamela Weir, President and Chief Operating Officer of Phenomics Health.
About PrecīsMed and PredictScript Products
Phenomics Health patented PrecīsMed pharmacometabolomics products can identify and quantify >230 drugs in a patient’s circulation to monitor drug adherence, provide a reconciliation of actual medications taken, guide dose-tailoring, identify harmful drug-drug interactions, and avoid adverse drug reactions. PrecīsMed includes four comprehensive medication management products that can measure actual medications in a patient’s circulation, including: 1) SyncViewRx, which can definitively identify 211 prescription and OTC medications; 2) PrecīsViewCNS, which can quantify 87 antidepressant, antipsychotic, anxiety, and chronic pain medications; 3) SyncViewPAIN, which can definitively identify 101 psychotropics, neurologic agents, opioids, and benzodiazepine medications; and 4) PrecīsMed PMP, which can quantitate 232 medications and analytes in a patient’s circulation across multiple therapeutic categories. PrecīsMed PMx technology has already been utilized in over 10,000 patients in the U.S.
Phenomics Health PredictScript pharmacogenomics technology includes two comprehensive medication prediction products that help clinicians select appropriate medications for individual patients, including: 1) PredictScriptPOLY, which covers a broad spectrum of genetic variants across 140 frequently prescribed antidepressants, antipsychotics, anticonvulsants, pain, cardiovascular, metabolic, and gastrointestinal medications; and 2) PredictScriptCNS, which covers genetic variants across 94 of the most prescribed depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and pain medications. PrecīsMed and PredictScript products are covered by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial payors.
Critical Need for Precision Medicine
Stress, anxiety, pain, CNS, and cardiovascular/metabolic disorders represent some of the most significant health problems of the 21st century. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), over 50% of the U.S. population suffers from at least one chronic condition1 and nearly 70% of Medicare beneficiaries suffer from 2 or more chronic conditions.2 Globally, one in three adults suffer from multiple chronic conditions (MCC), including depression, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders.3 Each MCC is associated with as many as 8 medications in older adults with a corresponding decrease in medication adherence.3
Stress is a major contributor to chronic physical and mental disorders. Over 70% of people experience stress that negatively affects their mental and physical health,4 with stress accounting for about 75% of all doctor visits.5 Predisposition and vulnerability to stress have both genetic and epigenetic origins. Further increases in stress related mental illnesses have resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic,6 including an increase in moderate to severe anxiety to over 37% and moderate to severe depression to over 30% of the U.S. adult population,7 leading to likely increased generational prevalence.
“Increased pharmacogenomic drug predictability and precision drug pharmacometabolomic measurement provide the means to effectively manage mental health conditions and chronic disorder polypharmacy, identify specific medications to deprescribe, and monitor patient drug adherence and outcomes from informed prescribing. These are significant precision medicine advances that can help improve medication treatment for people who suffer from pain, cardiovascular, and CNS disorders. Precision prescribing and dose tailoring are essential to improving patient outcomes and lowering treatment costs,” said James S. Burns, Chairman and CEO of Phenomics Health.
About Phenomics Health
Phenomics Health Inc. (PHI) is a precision medicine company offering advanced clinical treatment decision support products and services to provide medication recommendations, anticipate adverse drug reactions, drug-gene and drug-drug interactions, and improve patient outcomes. Phenomics patented technologies are based on the emerging field of pharmacophenomics, incorporating genetic, epigenetic, panomic, pharmacometabolomics, systems biology, electronic health record (EHR), sociomics™, and other clinically relevant patient data. Phenomics patented pharmacogenomics technology utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning to predict drug response phenotypes for individual patients based on an expanded paradigm of gene regulation in which the regulatory and spatial genome networks play a prominent role. Networks containing disease risk, drug response, and adverse event variants form the foundation for Phenomics Health’s development of novel pharmacogenomic clinical treatment decision support products. Phenomics Health patented PrecīsMed pharmacometabolomic products can identify and quantify >230 drugs in a patient’s circulation to monitor drug adherence, provide an accurate reconciliation of actual medications taken, guide dose-tailoring, identify harmful drug-drug interactions, and avoid adverse drug reactions. Visit www.phenomicshealth.com for more information.
For additional information, please contact:
Pamela Weir
President and Chief Operating Officer
Phenomics Health Inc.
734.233.3070
info@phenomicshealth.com
