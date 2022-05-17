FIRST ALL-WOMEN HONOR FLIGHT FROM FLORIDA
THE VILLAGES, FL, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Villages Honor Flight is celebrating and honoring women veterans on their upcoming flight, leaving from Sanford International Airport on May 31.
“This is the first all-women flight from Florida and came about following a request from the Tri-County Women Veterans almost two years ago,” said Liza Walters, VP Operations, Villages Honor Flight. “This flight is a huge deal,” said Walters, “as there will be 109 women veterans on the flight.”
To make this possible, “Tri-County Women Veterans raised more than $100,000,” said Sue Roper, President of the Tri-County Women Veterans.
This overnight mission includes visits to the National Museum of the United States Navy, the United States Air Force Memorial, the World War II Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery, and the Women in Military Service for America Memorial. In the past, few women have gone on honor flights, but with the growing population of women veterans and now this mission, Walters hopes more will apply in the future.
“It’s about time. There are so many of them and they’ve never really had the recognition before,” said Walters. “This is all about recognizing the huge roles that women veterans have played in the military and in the country. It will be real fun and exciting.”
The oldest women on the flight is a 97 year old, WWII Army vet.
The Villages Honor Flight is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established in 2012 to honor our veterans by flying them for free to Washington DC to see their memorials. Through 2022, The Villages Honor Flight will have flown over 1500 veterans to Washington, DC. The Villages Honor Flight is part of the national Honor Flight Network, with over 130 hubs in the US.
For more information visit Villages Honor Flight.
