Hoyer Statement on the 25th Anniversary of the New Democrat Coalition

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today commemorating the 25th anniversary of the New Democrat Coaliton:

“For twenty-five years, the New Democrat Coalition has been at the forefront of ensuring that working families and entrepreneurs can make it in America. They have formed an essential part of the House Democratic Caucus, contributing ideas, energy, and a determined effort toward our goals of securing opportunity for all and a stronger and safer future for our country. With its focus on seeking bipartisanship to achieve results For The People, the New Democrat Coalition has, throughout the past quarter century, helped demonstrate what our party strives to accomplish: government bringing stakeholders together to help our businesses, workers, and families make it in America. “I’ve been proud to work closely with New Dems throughout that time as we have brought our Caucus together behind big ideas, many generated and shaped by New Dem Members, that could be enacted for the benefit of the American people. When the Great Recession hit, New Dems sprang to action and helped Democrats craft a the American Rescue and Recovery Act to jump-start hiring and save our economy. When Congress reformed our broken health care system, New Dems were instrumental in making sure that the Affordable Care Act brought costs down for patients and families while ensuring that providers could still deliver high-quality care. When COVID-19 jeopardized Americans’ lives and livelihoods, New Dems helped lead efforts to enact the American Rescue Plan to get shots in arms and reopen businesses and schools safely. In November, the enactment of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law represented the culmination of New Dems’ long efforts to jump-start local economies across America with robust investment in infrastructure projects.

“Over the years, I’ve been proud to work closely with many New Dems to advance Make It In America bills to invest in infrastructure, education and skills training, and entrepreneurship. New Dem Members contributed bills and amendments and participated in hearings and Listening Tour visits in our effort to promote job growth and opportunity while lowering costs for Americans. Together, we are continuing to work toward reaching agreement with the Senate on a critical bipartisan innovation bill that will shore up our supply chains, invest in making our workforce more competitive, and promote the growth of advanced manufacturing here in our country. “It is no surprise that New Dems were our Majority-makers in 2018; they represent many front-line districts where discerning voters want to hear from those with solid ideas, a proven track record, and a determination to come to Congress to get things done. I congratulate Chairwoman DelBene and the Members of the New Democrat Coalition on reaching this milestone anniversary and look forward to continuing to work closely with them to help Democrats maintain our Majority and continue delivering For The People.”