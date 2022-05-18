Mission Inn Resort & Club Will Host the Future of the LPGA
Aspiring LPGA athletes will compete this Memorial Day Weekend at the Mission Inn Resort & Club.HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, FLORIDA, USA, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mission Inn Resort & Club will host the Inova / Mission Inn Resort & Club Championship from May 27–29. This marks the third annual stop in Lake County for the Epson Tour, the Official Qualifying Tour for the LPGA Tour. Attending the Inova / Mission Inn Championship is free of charge and they will offer a VIP Tent where fans will have access to an open bar and all you can eat meal options for a special price.
Mission Inn Resort is known for being “Real Florida, Real Close” with its gorgeous outdoor landscape and close proximity to Orlando. The resort offers two championship 18-hole golf courses, restaurants, a tennis facility, Spa Marbella, and other recreational activities, providing the perfect location for a relaxed vacation, buddy golf trip, a dream wedding, or corporate meet & retreat. During the Championship’s Media Day, Dan Kuhn, the Vice President of Business Development at Inova International—the title sponsor of the tournament—said, “Having participated in maybe 15 of these events, there is no better venue in my opinion for the Epson Tour. True resort quality, with great courses and great amenities.”
Each year, the sponsors of the tournament can invite any player who isn’t competing to come and play at the event in what is called a sponsorship exemption. Mission Inn Resort announced their sponsorship exemption this year will be Yana Wilson, sophomore from Coronado High School in Henderson, Nevada. At 15 years old, Wilson will be one of the youngest athletes competing in Howey-in-the-Hills later this month. Despite her age, Wilson is the #1 Ranked Girl Junior Golfer in the world and has traveled all over the country, winning over 100 tournaments, including the 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Annika Invitational. She also won the 2020 Joanne Winter Arizona Silver Belle Championship, becoming the youngest to win the tournament in its 51-year history. In addition, she has also competed at Augusta National numerous times as she is a three-time champion of the Drive Chip and Putt Tournament, which takes place the Sunday before the Masters Tournament.
Current Head Golf Professional at Mission Inn Resort Nicole Quinn spoke earlier about helping out up-and-coming LPGA athletes like Yana, saying, “Now that Epson has taken over, I know that there’s a lot of opportunities for these ladies. As they make their way to the Tour, it's just great that we are able to be a part of that.”
About the Mission Inn Resort & Club:
Over the years, Mission Inn has gained huge accolades by the golf community and recognized for being a fan favorite Central Florida golf resort. With restaurants, 36 holes of championship golf, a luxury spa, and a wide range of recreational activities, it provides the perfect location for a buddy golf trip, relaxed vacation, a dream wedding, or corporate meet and retreat. To learn more, visit https://missioninnresort.com/. Connect with us on social media on Twitter @Mission_Inn, and Instagram @missioninnresort.
About Inova International: Inova International has been a leader in industry transformation since 2002, positioning itself at the intersection of healthcare, insurance, and technology with offices in 16 countries and 4 continents.
About the Inova / Mission Inn Resort & Club Championship:
The Beucher family and Mission Inn Resort & Club have been supporting the game of golf for more than 40 years as founders of the Florida Junior Golf Association. Spreading the love for golf across Central Florida and hosting a high-caliber event such as this has been a great mission of the resort. For more information about the Inova / Mission Inn Resort & Club Championship 2022, visit https://missioninnchampionship.com/.
