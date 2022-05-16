Submit Release
Rescuers Respond to a Medical Emergency on Hedgehog Mountain

CONTACT: Lt. Bradley R. Morse 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 May 16, 2022

Albany, NH – On Friday, May 13, 2022, at approximately 5.30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to a call for assistance for a medical emergency on the Hedgehog Mountain Trail.

Paula Snellgrove, a 71-year-old from Panama City, FL, was hiking the UNH trail to Hedgehog Mountain with her sister. Sometime around 4:00 p.m., hikers encountered Snellgrove on the trail in distress. She was unable to hike and the group thought she was suffering from heat stroke. There was no cell phone service in the area. Two hikers made their way back to their vehicle and drove approximately 20 minutes until they had cell phone reception and called 911 for assistance.

Conservation Officers and members of Lakes Region Search and Rescue (LRSAR) responded to the call for assistance. Other hikers in the area were able to cool Snellgrove and provide fluids. She eventually recovered and was able to hike out with minimal assistance.

Conservation Officers would like to remind everyone to plan for a safe hike and prepare accordingly for changeable weather conditions. Give plenty of time and bring dedicated equipment even on short hikes. For more information visit http://www.hikesafe.com.

Rescuers Respond to a Medical Emergency on Hedgehog Mountain

