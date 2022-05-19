Residency Options and Requirements for St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Kitts and Nevis Caribbean Home - Nevis Download your application today

The islands where WFH stands for Working From Hammock

Whereas once this was the place that lured retirees and investors, young couples and families are now moving here.” — Helene Robic

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS, ST. KITTS & NEVIS, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world is still reeling from the pandemic as the ‘new normal’ is carefully established. As more people realize that working from home is a very real possibility, they’re also learning that home can be wherever they lay their laptop. Tucked away in the West Indies, Nevis is part of the twin island Federation of St Kitts and Nevis, two gorgeous, jungle-bedecked jewels adrift in a turquoise sea.

For over a century Nevis was known as the Queen of the Caribees, the most important island in a burgeoning sugar industry. It then became famous for introducing the world to the notion of Citizenship By Investment, creating what is now regarded as the platinum standard by which all other CBI schemes are measured.

Lesser known, however, are the possibilities of Residency of the islands. For just XCD600 – that’s around USD222 – you can have the right to live on Nevis for a year. Annual Residency grants you the right to work here in any business you choose, and of course that includes a job back in your home country. With Nevis operating on EST, for anyone coming from the States there shouldn’t be a significant problem created by time zones.

With the realization that Temporary Residency options exist – and the fact that they can be accumulated over 14 years and exchanged for Citizenship – the population of the islands are changing. Whereas once this was the place that lured retirees and investors, young couples and families are now moving here. This new dynamic has been fantastic for Nevis, with bars and restaurants enticing the growing numbers with increasingly diverse offerings. New societies are being created and sports associations expanded.

There are three types of residency to consider – Temporary, Annual and Permanent. While Temporary Residency doesn’t allow you to work on-island, Annual grants permission for you to work in any business you desire. It’s a tempting option for anybody considering changing their life and moving to the Caribbean, where lunch breaks can be far more about sand and sea than a sandwich snatched at a desk.

Whether you’re young, free and single looking to be a digital nomad on Nevis, or a couple in the throes of a midlife crisis and wanting to try something new before retirement arrives, these residency programs offer an unbeatable opportunity. Wayne and Helene of Nevis Style Realty have decades of experience when it comes to choosing where to stay on the island, with everything from chic beachside condos to historic hideaways high up on the slopes of the Peak. And with infrastructure improving year on year with significant work being done to Nevis’ generators and internet connectivity, working from home – or indeed hammock – is a satisfying reality.