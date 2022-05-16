Ninacloak Offering 80% Discount on Summer Tops and Maxi Dresses as a Part of Summer Flash Sale

Ninacloak, a prominent online shop for women, is giving out a discount of 80% on its clearance sale.

HONG KONG, CHINA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ninacloak, a major online shop for women, is giving out a discount of 80% on summer tops as a part of its summer flash sale. The company, which has been pretty consistent in terms of offering discounts and special offers, decided to discount its new collection of summer tops for women and other kinds of summer clothing to gain better traction in the market ahead of the summer season. The management has been taking some important strategic decisions in recent times and the owners claimed that this marketing strategy will reap high dividends for the organization.

The CEO was more than happy to divulge a few details. "First and foremost, we would like to thank all our customers for keeping faith in us and sticking with us through our journey. We are indebted to them and this is the prime reason why we have always planned surprises for them. It’s a known fact that we specialize in women’s fashion clothing. Women’s fashion has often been overlooked. With due respect to all the beautiful women out there, we decided to take the onus on us to help women look their best whenever they go outdoors. We can say that we have somewhat accomplished our mission", she said.

“Ninacloak is now a household name. Whenever our customers have a question, we are always ready to answer. Our customer care executives are always active and waiting to help anyone who has any issue with our products. The shipments are packed with care and efficiency so that our customers receive the purchase within time, no matter at which corner of the globe they are located. At Ninacloak, every one of us takes pride in the fact that we have hardly disappointed them. We are here to build a long-lasting relationship with our customers", she stated.

"The discounts on cheap trendy women's clothing this time are huge and women will surely go gaga over them. The collections are as usual fabulous as we never fall short of the promise we have made. Very few online retailers offer as much as 80% discount on cheap trendy women's clothing products, but we have as we treat our customers like our family. They can choose any item as per their liking and we commit to send them at their doorstep within the stipulated time period, safely packed", she signed off.

For more information, visit https://www.ninacloak.com/