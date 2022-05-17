Election Commission of India has recognized the Pravasi-led Kerala Pravasi Association (KPA) as a political party
The initial mission of the Party is to implement the NRIs' vision of 36 key areas related to the daily lives of the people
Kerala Pravasi Association (KPA) formed under the leadership of Expatriate Indians was approved by the Election Commission of India. KPA formed the political party with new ideas to replace the anti-democratic and opportunistic politics of the country's fronts.
The Kerala Pravasi Association's entry into politics is under the slogan 'Self Sufficient and Self Reliant India” through Pravasi’s.
The initial mission of the Kerala Pravasi Association's is to implement the NRIs' vision of 36 key areas related to the daily lives of the people of India, including poverty alleviation, agriculture, dairy development, elimination of unemployment, infrastructure development (drinking water, housing, health care, etc.), environmental protection etc…
Kerala Pravasi Association's activities has started from Kerala as it is a state with a diaspora based economy only. The expat community, which accounts for over one third of Kerala's population, contributes about 37% of Kerala's GDP. The fact is that successive governments and mainstream political parties has failed to include the expatriate community in the development of state.
Kerala Pravasi Association does not engage in any form of activities such as bandhs and hartals, destruction of public property and stagnation of public life as being practiced by other Political Parties in India.
Kerala Pravasi Association functions by forming Panchayat, Municipal, Corporation, District and State Committees under a 36 member National Council that includes members from all the 14 districts of Kerala and other states.
Through the Kerala Pravasi Association's Website (www.keralapravasiassociation.com), the common people in India including the expatriate community of the country have the opportunity to become active members of the Association by gaining Ordinary Membership and Active Membership from June 1.
KPA is committed in leveraging the knowledge and skills gained from the diaspora, high work culture, advanced technical knowledge, advanced job training, sense of purpose and dedication and commitment to work for the betterment of the country. KPA is committed to implement the views of expatriates on matters related to the daily lives of the people.
As a first step, Kerala Pravasi Association (KPA) has said that expatriates are not been able to exercise their right to consent and participate in the democratic process by casting votes in their home country as they lead an expatriate life despite being Indian citizens. Kerala Pravasi Association has approached the Supreme Court with the intention of getting Pravasi the right to vote.
At the same time, Kerala Pravasi Association has decided to approach the High Court against the negligence of the State Government in not taking a favorable approach to include the expatriate Keralites over 60 years in the Pravasi Welfare fund Scheme of the State Government, despite the High Court directing in August 2020 to raise the age limit for membership.
In addition to the above a recruiting company called pravasijobs.com has already started with the aim of eradicating unemployment of around 40 Lakhs educated youth alone in the State and the rest of the Country. The Kerala Pravasi Association has also decided to organize job fests in different parts of the country as part of promoting pravasijobs.com.
New ventures like keralastartup.com will be launched to find and promote startups from the beginning. Kerala Sree project will be formulated for the empowerment of women. It will implement the necessary schemes to make women self-sufficient.
The Kerala Pravasi Association will now be active in Indian politics as a pressure force before the government on all issues related to Pravasi Indians as well as to raise the issues faced by the common man in India.
