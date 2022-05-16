Gopal Bill Granting Temporary Permits for Cosmetology Teaching Licensure Advances

Trenton – A bill sponsored by Senator Vin Gopal that would allow temporary permits for applicants seeking teaching licensure from the New Jersey State Board of Cosmetology and Hairstyling while waiting for their teacher licensure examination to be scheduled was released from the Senate Commerce Committee.

The bill, S-1137, would assist cosmetology school programs in filling employment vacancies in addition to expanding the hiring pool for salons and spas experiencing workforce and operational challenges.

“Like many industries and small businesses in our state, hair salons and spas across New Jersey have experienced severe volatility during the last two years,” said Senator Gopal (D-Monmouth). “This legislation will help the industry to not only fill a teaching void, but also bolster the workforce for salons and spas that were hit hard by the pandemic but are now beginning to rebound.”

Under current statute, applicants seeking practicing licenses, not teaching licenses, are able to receive a temporary permit that remains valid for 120 days. This bill would extend those same provisions to the applicants for a teaching license.

“NJBIA thanks Senator Gopal for sponsoring this legislation that will provide additional opportunities for those seeking teaching licenses from the State Board of Cosmetology and Hairstyling to fill vacancies in school programs through temporary permitting,” said Alexis Bailey, NJBIA Director of Government Affairs. “These temporary permits will allow license applicants to more seamlessly transition into teaching roles and support the overall workforce of the industry.”

The bill, which would take effect the 30th day next following enactment, was released from committee by a vote of 4-0.