Award-winning virtual and hybrid meetings company Glisser raises further investment

Glisser Logo

With this new investment, Glisser will be looking to expand the development of its unique ‘Glisser Elements’ Software Development Kit (SDK).

Virtual and hybrid meetings now have a permanent place in their communications and marketing channels, and we’re innovating to support that.”
— Michael Piddock, CEO of Glisser
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glisser is pleased to announce a follow-on investment round from UK VCs Downing Ventures and Gresham House.

UK-based Glisser was formed in 2014 and was originally focused on delivering audience engagement technology for in-person meetings and events. In March 2020 it successfully pivoted into the burgeoning virtual events space in response to the global pandemic, and now delivers enterprise-grade SaaS technology to cover the full spectrum of event formats.

Glisser has gone from strength to strength and counts large businesses such as Facebook, Uber, the NHS and Pfizer as some of its clients.
With this new investment, Glisser will be looking to expand the development of its unique ‘Glisser Elements’ Software Development Kit (SDK), which allows its customers to integrate low-code video streaming, slide-sharing and audience interaction components into their own websites and intranets. This allows enterprises, creative agencies, venues and production companies to create 100% on-brand virtual and hybrid events using Glisser’s scalable and secure components.

Michael Piddock, CEO of Glisser, concluded: “As we transition out of numerous lockdowns, businesses globally are realigning their working environments and travel policies to meet this new way of working. Virtual and hybrid meetings now have a permanent place in their communications and marketing channels, and we’re innovating to support that. It’s a very interesting time for us at Glisser as we embark on the next stage of our growth journey.”

