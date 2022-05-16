Channelnomics Debuts CQ Magazine
Showcases IT industry’s first publication exclusively devoted to business professionals who oversee go-to-market strategies and relationships
We’re deeply proud to offer some of the best new thinking when it comes to developing new routes to market, understanding current and emerging trends, and implementing best practices.”PORT WASHINGTON, NY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Channelnomics has announced the debut of Channelnomics Quarterly (CQ) magazine, the IT industry’s first publication entirely devoted to business professionals who oversee go-to-market strategies and relationships. CQ publishes digitally four times per year, providing channel chiefs, C-suite executives, and other business leaders with research, thought leadership, and practical insights for developing and executing effective indirect-sales programs.
“We’re deeply proud to offer some of the best new thinking when it comes to developing new routes to market, understanding current and emerging trends, and implementing best practices,” said Channelnomics CEO, chief analyst, and founder Lawrence M. Walsh. “These insights are gleaned from years of experience and the first-hand engagements we’re involved in every week.”
Behind CQ is some of the technology channel’s most experienced chroniclers, analysts, and researchers. Walsh is the former editor of VARBusiness and Channel Insider. T.C. Doyle, the magazine’s editor and vice president of strategic content at Channelnomics, is the former executive editor of VARBusiness and senior content director of channel brands at Channel Futures. Chris Gonsalves, chief research officer at Channelnomics, is the former executive editor of VARBusiness, editor of Channel Insider, and news editor of eWeek. And Michele P. Warren, senior director of content services at Channelnomics, is the former managing editor of VARBusiness.
While there are several world-class publications that cater to channel partners, CQ is unique in its focus on the professionals who oversee partner programs on behalf of vendors and service providers. Now, that constituency has a publication entirely devoted to the issues that matter most to them.
The inaugural edition of CQ examines why so many vendors struggle to transition to a subscription-based, digital-service business model from a transaction-oriented, product-based one. In “Crossing the X-Chasm,” Channelnomics offers economic insights, meaningful commentary, and practical advice.
The Spring 2022 edition of CQ also offers a comparative analysis of Channelnomics research reports, featuring study findings from channel chiefs and channel partners, plus guest commentary in “Channel Leaders’ Top-of-Mind.” The latter showcases viewpoints from Datto SVP Rob Rae, Hitachi Vantara SVP Kim King, and monday.com Senior Channel Partner Manager Sarit Chalamish. In addition, the issue features an analysis of Microsoft’s revamped partner program, offering insights on why it could have a widespread impact throughout the IT industry.
“The first issue of CQ features what readers can expect from our new publication,” said Doyle. “Future issues of CQ will provide channel decision-makers and influencers with the insights and material they need to understand how indirect go-to-market models are evolving and how to apply the experiences of peers to their organizations’ success.”
The Spring 2022 edition of Channelnomics Quarterly is available to subscribers now. For information on how to subscribe, click here. The Summer 2022 issue will be available online and in limited print versions this August.
About Channelnomics
We believe exceptional insights enable channel professionals to turn vision into reality. Channelnomics is a business strategy and research firm focused on connecting channel professionals with the people and insights that enable them to continually evolve and operationalize their strategy. Our industry experts work with clients to provide the evidence they need to validate and structure their strategy. Our clients, in turn, benefit from improved GTM performance, faster time to market, and better return on partner relationships. By looking at the technology market from the viewpoint of vendors, partners, and end users, Channelnomics is uniquely positioned to develop route-to-market strategies with an innovative, insightful, and inspired flair.
