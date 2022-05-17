Author warns consumers not to eat his “Green Goddess”

Can One Daring Woman Light the Way to a New Era of Energy?

• Jon Pepper: “It’s a book, not a salad” • Still, he notes, paper version is tastier than NYC school lunches

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Novelist Jon Pepper advised consumers today that his new book, Green Goddess, should not be confused with a dip, a dressing, or a salad. He said the novel, which debuts today on Amazon and other platforms, is safe to digest, but only as a reader.

“Digital, paperback, hardcover—there’s no form in which my book is edible,” he announced at a news conference at his office in Lower Manhattan. “I urge the public to follow the science. Lab tests show the story has no mayonnaise, chives, or tarragon. Rather, it is composed of roughly 40 percent drama, 40 percent comedy, a pinch of romance, a sprinkle of science, and a dash of Pepper.”

The novel, third in Pepper’s series, Fossil Feuds, chronicles energy executive Lindsey Harper Crowe’s fight to keep her New York-based company alive amid growing climate hysteria. Her Crowe Power Company is under attack by her woke daughter, Missy, engaging in street protests against the company; her ex-husband, Robbie, trying to regain control of the business; the Fenwick Administration in Washington seeking the end of “Big Fossil”; and notorious hedge fund manager, Harold “Hacksaw Harry” Crenshaw, bent on breaking up her business under the guise of virtue investing. The story introduces human innovation as a possible answer to climate concerns—in this case with a potential breakthrough in fusion energy, which Pepper terms “star power.”

“I’m blessed to live in a city that provides an abundance of idiocy to lampoon,” he said. “Add the shenanigans of Washington D.C. to the mix and it’s sometimes difficult to out-parody the actual headlines.”

Still, he said, it was worth a try.

Green Goddess Movie Trailer