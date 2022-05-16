Perlick Corporation renovates facility in Milwaukee

Renovation will create 35 jobs, $11.5 million capital investment

MILWAUKEE, WI. MAY 16, 2022 – Perlick Corporation, a bar, beverage and refrigeration systems manufacturer, is renovating and revitalizing its office and manufacturing facility in Milwaukee –an $11.5 million project expected to create 35 jobs over the next three years.

“Perlick Corporation has demonstrated an ongoing commitment to Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC). “I’m impressed with the company’s efforts to create jobs and preserve the environment while manufacturing such widely used products on a large scale.”

WEDC is supporting the project by authorizing up to $400,000 in state income tax credits over the next three years. The actual amount of tax credits Perlick Corporation will receive is contingent upon the number of jobs created and the amount of capital investment during that period.

“We are very thankful for the support from the state,” said Theodore Perlick Molinari, vice president of Perlick Corporation. “Perlick has been in Milwaukee for 105 years and intends to stay here. We intend that the business will grow well beyond the grant years to provide jobs for generations of Wisconsin residents.”

This “lean transformation” of the Milwaukee plant will improve Perlick Corporation’s efficiency and performance in the wake of growing customer demand. A new layout as well as changes to product design and quality systems will update the overall functionality of the manufacturing facility.

Perlick Corporation will also be upgrading its office building with more collaboration space, hoteling, innovation labs, technology improvements and more. These changes will improve the work environment at Perlick Corporation to help attract and retain talent.

“People want to work in a space where they feel proud to be,” Molinari said. “Our goal is to provide that space to the people who have dedicated their professional lives to Perlick.”

In addition to the 35 jobs expected to be created by Perlick Corporation, an economic modeling study estimates the project could indirectly generate 61 additional jobs in the region. Those 96 new jobs are expected to generate $268,031 in state income tax revenue over a five-year period.

“Perlick has been an anchor business in my district and Milwaukee is stronger because of their presence,” state Senator Lena Taylor said. “Understanding the rich history of the company and status as an industry leader, we should all be excited about their future. Their renovation will not only create additional jobs but help to stabilize neighborhoods and stimulate economic growth. It’s a win for Wisconsin and I couldn’t be happier.”

German immigrant Robert K. Perlick founded Perlick Corporation in 1917 and the business has been family-owned ever since. It has its headquarters and a production facility in Milwaukee along with another production facility in Monterrey, Mexico. Perlick Corporation manufactures both commercial and residential bar products including refrigeration systems, beverage dispensers and ice makers. A Tier 1 partner with Green Tier Wisconsin since 2009, Perlick Corporation prides itself on environmental awareness, making efforts to eliminate hazardous waste and responsibly coexist with the surrounding community.