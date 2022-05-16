Submit Release
News Search

There were 587 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,808 in the last 365 days.

NEJD to stop using law enforcement center courtroom

Starting June 1, the Northeast Judicial District Court will not be using the courtroom at the Lake Region Law Enforcement Center in Devils Lake.  Instead, Monday morning court will be held in Courtroom 1 at the Ramsey County Courthouse.  Zoom will be used for individuals in custody.

You just read:

NEJD to stop using law enforcement center courtroom

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.