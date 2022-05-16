Starting June 1, the Northeast Judicial District Court will not be using the courtroom at the Lake Region Law Enforcement Center in Devils Lake. Instead, Monday morning court will be held in Courtroom 1 at the Ramsey County Courthouse. Zoom will be used for individuals in custody.
NEJD to stop using law enforcement center courtroom
