Submit Release
News Search

There were 587 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,808 in the last 365 days.

Man Indicted for Missing North Pole Man's Murder

May 13, 2022

(Fairbanks, AK) – Today, a Fairbanks grand jury returned an indictment against Aaron Mitchell Hague for the August 2020 murder of his then roommate John McClelland.  The defendant was also charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence for concealing McClelland’s corpse and with Theft in the Second Degree for stealing over $2,000 from McClelland by making unauthorized purchases and/or withdrawals from McClelland’s bank account using McClelland’s stolen debit card.

Upon the return of the grand jury’s indictment, Superior Court Judge Michael A. MacDonald issued an arrest warrant with the total bail amount set at $2,000,000. The defendant is currently being held in custody in Oregon for charges in a separate case.

If convicted at trial, Mr. Hauge faces up to 99 years imprisonment on the charge of murder in the first degree. He faces up to five years imprisonment on each of the other two felony counts.

The charges in the indictment are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. Mr. Hague is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

This case was investigated by the Alaska State Troopers Major Crimes Unit. The Alaska State Troopers would like to thank the McClelland family, Anchorage Police Department, Anchorage Airport Police Department, and Gresham, Oregon Police Department for their assistance during this months-long investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to contact the Alaska State Troopers at 907-451-5100.

CONTACT: District Attorney Joe Dallaire joe.dallaire@alaska.gov

# # #

Department Media Contact: Assistant Attorney General Grace Lee or Assistant Attorney General Daniel Cacciatore.

You just read:

Man Indicted for Missing North Pole Man's Murder

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.