DE Heritage Commission Book of the Week: Captain Thomas Macdonough

The son of a Delaware Revolutionary War veteran, Thomas Macdonough would serve with distinction in the War of 1812. After the climactic Battle of Lake Champlain, Macdonough would go down in history as one of Delaware greatest military heroes. In her biography, Virginia M. Burdick discusses the life and times of Captain Macdonough and tells the story of a lesser-known hero of America’s second war for independence.

Captain Thomas Macdonough: Delaware Born Hero of the Battle of Lake Champlain – by Virginia Mason Burdick

You can view and/or download a PDF version of this book here.

Find out more about the Delaware Heritage Commission here.