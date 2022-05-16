Submit Release
News Search

There were 507 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,728 in the last 365 days.

Author and Enthusiast Forrest Oldham Hopes to Bridge the Past and the Present

A small glimpse into the past through the covered bridges in California

PEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cookstown, NJ—Traveling through California ensures you multiple encounters with the numerous covered bridges found within the state. Developed in the early 19th century, these bridges connected several locations during the ongoing gold rush of the time. These same bridges that aided the economic and industrial development of the state throughout the 20th century followed suit. California Covered Bridges Pre 1900’s covers the rich history behind these bridges as it discusses the significant history, the structure depicted in images, and visits the locations of these various bridges found in the state of California.

Taking up residence in California, Forrest Oldham spends most of his days fly fishing, taking photos, and performing carpentry. These activities, along with the author’s wide-ranged curiosity, brought forth several tabletop book(s) namely Fly Fishing Challenge and Honey Run Tribute. Both of these works result from the author’s passions. Oldham’s current title doesn’t break the trend from his previous works. Not only was it born from his passions, but it also paints a picture of the stunning images of the sceneries of California, where he was born and raised.

Initially, a passion project stemming from his love of fishing and photography, this book details his fly fishing trips throughout the state. Those trips exposed him to the covered bridges up above the rivers, streams, and other bodies of water after looking up the spot from which he has cast his rod on. With his camera and undying curiosity, he captures images of these magnificent covered bridges all throughout California. In addition, he also researched their significant history and their contributions to the state, all the while relaying their significance in his current work.

Explore the hidden but all the more significant history of the covered bridges of California captured in images along with their history in Forrest Oldham’s California Covered Bridges Pre 1900s. Get your copy today at local bookstores or on Amazon.com.


About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

Lyn Goot
Writers' Branding
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Author and Enthusiast Forrest Oldham Hopes to Bridge the Past and the Present

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.