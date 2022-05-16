Author and Enthusiast Forrest Oldham Hopes to Bridge the Past and the Present
A small glimpse into the past through the covered bridges in CaliforniaPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cookstown, NJ—Traveling through California ensures you multiple encounters with the numerous covered bridges found within the state. Developed in the early 19th century, these bridges connected several locations during the ongoing gold rush of the time. These same bridges that aided the economic and industrial development of the state throughout the 20th century followed suit. California Covered Bridges Pre 1900’s covers the rich history behind these bridges as it discusses the significant history, the structure depicted in images, and visits the locations of these various bridges found in the state of California.
Taking up residence in California, Forrest Oldham spends most of his days fly fishing, taking photos, and performing carpentry. These activities, along with the author’s wide-ranged curiosity, brought forth several tabletop book(s) namely Fly Fishing Challenge and Honey Run Tribute. Both of these works result from the author’s passions. Oldham’s current title doesn’t break the trend from his previous works. Not only was it born from his passions, but it also paints a picture of the stunning images of the sceneries of California, where he was born and raised.
Initially, a passion project stemming from his love of fishing and photography, this book details his fly fishing trips throughout the state. Those trips exposed him to the covered bridges up above the rivers, streams, and other bodies of water after looking up the spot from which he has cast his rod on. With his camera and undying curiosity, he captures images of these magnificent covered bridges all throughout California. In addition, he also researched their significant history and their contributions to the state, all the while relaying their significance in his current work.
Explore the hidden but all the more significant history of the covered bridges of California captured in images along with their history in Forrest Oldham’s California Covered Bridges Pre 1900s. Get your copy today at local bookstores or on Amazon.com.
