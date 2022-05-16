CollabraLink Technologies, Inc. announces Ella Fitzgerald as Executive Vice President of Emerging Markets
I am excited to see how our highly motivated and capable team will deliver Federal mission outcomes with innovative, modern solutions.”MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, US, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fitzgerald, who joined CollabraLink on May 9th, will serve as Executive Vice President of Federal emerging markets; seeking to expand the company’s full spectrum IT modernization support services to US Federal agencies seeking innovative solutions to address mission challenges.
Fitzgerald brings to CollabraLink over twenty-three years of systems integration experience with Commercial and Federal clients, focusing on system integration and modernization projects. Fitzgerald has successfully led programs consisting of Systems Development and Integration, Business Operations, Deployment both domestically and internationally, and Human Performance efforts.
Fitzgerald is a dedicated leader for go-to-market strategic initiatives focused on bringing digital technologies and practices – such as Agile, Cloud, Human Centered Design, Cyber, Digital Solutions, and Advanced Analytics – to Federal customers, resulting in digital process efficiencies and lasting mission outcomes.
“Ella is a great addition to our leadership team,” said George Batsakis, CollabraLink CEO. “This arrival is another step toward CollabraLink becoming the next great company in the government technology market. Ella brings market making leadership, experience, and strategic insights that we need to deliver more innovative solutions to Federal agencies.”
Fitzgerald expressed her excitement in joining the CollabraLink team: “I am thrilled to begin this next chapter of my career by joining the leadership team at CollabraLink! The company has amazingly smart and talented individuals I’ve had the privilege to work with previously. I am excited to see how our highly motivated and capable team will deliver Federal mission outcomes with innovative, modern solutions.”
Fitzgerald holds two bachelor’s degrees from the University of Virginia, and executive certificates in innovation and strategy from Harvard Business School and MIT Sloan School of Management. Fitzgerald’s leadership enabled teams to receive Agency Director’s Awards in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.
About CollabraLink Technologies, Inc
CollabraLink Technologies, Inc (CollabraLink), based in McLean, VA is focused on building a modern, digital government. For over 15 years, CollabraLink and wholly owned subsidiary, Telesto Group, have specialized in combining digital modernization frameworks in conjunction with intelligent automation platforms to deliver transformative solutions for our agency partners. CollabraLink is assessed CMMI Level 3 for services and development and ISO 9001:2015, an investment made in order to create a process-driven, a success-oriented organization focused on achieving our clients’ goals.
