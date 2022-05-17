Submit Release
Deep Breath Intelligence AG (www.dbi.ch) wins first prize at Technology Forum Zug Award 2022

The Swiss start-up Deep Breath Intelligence AG (DBI) impresses with its groundbreaking technology in the field of early detection and therapy of diseases.

ROTKREUZ, ZUG, SCHWEIZ, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the Technology Forum Zug Award (Zuger JungUnternehmer Preis), the Swiss start-up Deep Breath Intelligence AG (DBI) won first prize among two hundred competitors. With the annual award ceremony, the Zug Technology Forum offers young companies a platform to present their revolutionary business ideas.


DBI's goal is the early detection and precise treatment of diseases through molecular breath analysis. The groundbreaking technology was developed at Yale, ETH, UKKB, Universitätsspital Zürich, UZH and the University of Basel. The company uses Artificial Intelligence to find specific molecules (biomarkers) in the respiratory air. The DBI technology can detect one molecule in a trillion - the equivalent of about one drop in a 50m Olympic swimming pool. The measurement is non-invasive and completely painless, and the result is delivered immediately in real time.


The core team is led by CEO Christian Zwicky and includes experts in MedTech, diagnostics, clinical and analytical know-how, Data Science (ML/AI). The founders Prof. Dr. Pablo Sinues (Professor at the University of Basel and lecturer at ETH Zurich), Prof. Dr. Malcom Kohler (Clinic Director Pneumology USZ) and the investor Paul Schenker are on the Board of Directors.

Christian Zwicky
Deep Breath Intelligence AG
+41794601617 ext.
