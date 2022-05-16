Industrial Valves Market Outlook 2022-2027: Market Size, Share, Top Companies, Growth and Industry Trends

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Industrial Valves Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global industrial valves market reached a value of US$ 64.04 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 97.19 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2022-2027.

Industrial valves are a type of electromechanical device that consists of the body, steam packing, sealing rings, end connectors, discs, trim, yoke nut, union bolts, bonnet shell, and operators and actuators. They help regulate the pressure and flow of vapor, gas, liquid, powder, and slurry in a piping system. The valves also help prevent flow return to the pressurized side, help stop the flow rate through the pipe whenever required, and protect equipment from overpressure hazards. Industrial valves therefore find extensive application across the refinery, pharmaceutical, chemical, oil and gas, and water and wastewater treatment sectors.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/industrial-valves-market/requestsample

Industrial Valves Market Trends:

The rapidly expanding petroleum refineries and nuclear power plants and the rising demand for monitoring and controlling pipeline installations from a centralized location are some of the key factors driving the market growth. Moreover, the increasing automation in the industrial process, growing traction of renewable sources for generating electricity, and the integration of smart control systems, are factors creating a positive outlook for the market.

Industrial Valves Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industrial valves market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• AVK Holding A/S

• Cameron International Corporation (Schlumberger)

• The Crane Company

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Flowserve Corporation

• Forbes Marshall

• IMI Plc

• Kitz Corporation

• Neway Valves (Suzhou) Co. Ltd.

• Samson AG

• Velan Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global industrial valves market on the basis of product type, functionality, material, size, end use industry and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Gate Valve

• Globe Valve

• Butterfly Valve

• Ball Valve

• Check Valve

• Plug Valve

• Others

Breakup by Functionality:

• On-Off / Isolation Valves

• Control Valves

Breakup by Material:

• Steel

• Cast Iron

• Alloy Based

• Others

Breakup by Size:

• Up To 1”

• 1”-6”

• 7”-25”

• 26”-50”

• 51” and Above

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Oil and Gas

• Power

• Pharmaceutical

• Water and Wastewater Treatment

• Chemical

• Food and Beverage

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar, Iran, Others)

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2790&flag=C

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.