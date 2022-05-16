Nomfro Technologies Expands Web Hosting Services with New African Servers.
Nigeria-based startup, Nomfro Technologies has announced the expansion of its web hosting services to include new African servers.ABUJA, FCT, NIGERIA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nigeria-based startup, Nomfro Technologies has announced the expansion of its web hosting services to include new African servers. This is in response to the growing demand for reliable and affordable web hosting services on the continent. According to the company’s CEO, A. J. Smart, the new servers will provide customers with "faster page loading speeds, higher uptime, and better security." The company currently has servers located in Chicago, United States of America and Dusseldorf, Germany.
The new servers that will be located in Lagos, Nigerian and Cape Town, South Africa are specifically designed to handle the heavy traffic that is common in Nigeria. With this expansion, Nomfro Technologies is able to provide its customers with a better experience and more options for their web hosting needs.
The move comes as the company looks to tap into the growing demand for web hosting services in Africa. There are speculations that the African web hosting market is expected to grow by 25% in the next five years.
Nomfro Technologies was founded in 2020 and offers a range of web hosting services, including shared hosting, reseller hosting, and VPS hosting, web development services, domain registration, software development and general IT consultancy.
The company has recently expanded its services to include new African markets, which will allow it to provide even better service to its customers. This is great news for businesses in Nigeria and other parts of Africa that need reliable web hosting services.
The company has plans to launch a WordPress hosting service later this year.
The company is committed to collaborating with foreign infrastructure partners to construct indigenous IT infrastructures.
“We aspire to be Africa's premier technological solution supplier. To provide 100% customer satisfaction by providing high-quality ICT goods and services at the lowest possible cost”.
Nomfro Technologies
+234 806 576 8845
support@nomfro.com
John Adams
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other