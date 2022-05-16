Lime Market to Reach USD 49.17 Billion by 2029 | Lime Industry to Register CAGR of 2.7% during 2022-2029

Companies covered in lime market are Carmeuse (Belgium), Lhoist Group (Belgium), Graymont Limited (Canada), Mississippi Lime Company (U.S.), United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (U.S.), Afrimat (South Africa), Linwood Mining & Minerals Corporation (U.S.), Minerals Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Cheney Lime & Cement Company (U.S.), Pete Lien & Sons, Inc. (U.S.), Cape Lime (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa), Sigma Minerals Ltd. (India), Valley Mineral LLC (U.S.), Cornish Lime (U.K.), and others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global lime market size was valued at USD 40.07 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 40.94 billion in 2022 to USD 49.17 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, “Lime Market, 2022-2029.”

The usage of the product to treat wastewater and duct gases is attaining momentum as it can contain contaminations such as lead and sulphur dioxide gases.

Commotion in Mining of Limestone amid COVID-19 to Confine Growth

Lime is an acute chemical for prime end-use industrial utilizations such as metallurgy, construction, chemicals, and environmental. Consequently, numerous nations are trying to safeguard that their supply is controlled in spite the event of COVID-19 pandemic.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/lime-market-104548

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Carmeuse (Belgium)

Lhoist Group (Belgium)

Graymont Limited (Canada)

Mississippi Lime Company (U.S.)

United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (U.S.)

Afrimat (South Africa)

Linwood Mining & Minerals Corporation (U.S.)

Minerals Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Cheney Lime & Cement Company (U.S.)

Pete Lien & Sons, Inc. (U.S.)

Cape Lime (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa)

Sigma Minerals Ltd. (India)

Valley Mineral LLC (U.S.)

Cornish Lime (U.K.)

Report Coverage:

We base our reports on a comprehensive inspection method that primarily aims on providing precise information. Our scholars have applied a data navigation technique that further aids us to provide reliable approximations and review the global market aspects precisely.

Further, our analysts have gained admission to several international as well as domestic sponsored records for presenting upgraded information so that the stakeholders and business experts invest only in indispensable areas.

Segmentation:

Based on type, the market is segmented into quick and hydrated lime.

Based on application, the market is segmented into agriculture, building material, mining & metallurgy, water treatment, and others.

Regionally, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/lime-market-104548

Drivers and Restraints:

Progression of Steel Sector to Trigger Market Growth

Lime is preliminarily utilized in steel manufacturing. As per Calcinor, the steel industry is unimaginable without the usage of this metal. The product is used in electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, and refining ladles. The steel products demand has augmented marvellously in the last few years owing to the surging determinations of governments in countries such as China, India, South Africa, and Brazil in order to construct a sturdy infrastructure and houses for the increasing populace in these nations.

Limestone is chiefly utilized tin the production of lime, where it is heated to obtain calcium oxide and carbon dioxide from calcium carbonate. The carbon dioxide created in the procedure is a greenhouse gas resulting in various disasters and global warming that leads to extreme results. Furthermore, this manufacturing procedure is vastly energy-intensive that augments general carbon footprint of the industry. Therefore, this is expected to hinder the lime market growth.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Dominate Backed by Dominance of China in Lime Industry

Asia Pacific stood at USD 26.27 billion in 2021 and is expected to dominate the lime market share during the forecast period. This domination of the region is accredited to China, where the concentration of industries is drastically huge.

North America is anticipated to extend in the coming few years. The government officials here have promised infrastructural expansion as one of the determined zones in their expansion tactic.

The region's progress is the linked with the development of steel manufacturing and growing automotive industry. Additionally, the paper and plastic industries in the region have extended their demand to treat wastewater and pipe gases.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/lime-market-104548

Competitive Landscape:

Significant Business-associated Declarations by Prime Players to Sway Market Prospects

Chief corporations in the market frequently make chief proclamations about the new business activities, which in turn impact the market either certainly or undesirably. Players procure companies, present novel products, involve in collaborative deals, engage in agreements with government establishments and so on.

Table of Content:

Introduction Lime Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Lime Market Drivers Market Restraints Lime Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries/ Region Key Developments: Capacity Expansions, Acquisitions, Partnerships, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights on Impact of COVID-19 on Global Lime Market Supply Chain Analysis & Challenges due to Covid-19 Steps taken by Government / Companies to Overcome this Impact Potential Challenges and Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Lime Industry Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary By Type (Value and Volume) Quick Lime Hydrated Lime By Application (Value and Volume) Agriculture Building Material Mining & Metallurgy Water Treatment Others By Region (Value and Volume) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Key Industry Developments:

May 2020: Lhoist North America gained a permit from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to build a novel energy-effective lime kiln at its division based in New Braunfels, Texas. The governing sanction is likely to sustain the company's capability in extending and assisting to aid the consumers in North America at a decreased turnaround time.

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/lime-market-104548

Read Related Insights:

Stainless Steel Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Calcium Carbide Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

High Strength Steel Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels: