Circle Logistics Recognized as a 2025 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Provider by Food Logistics

FORT WAYNE, Ind., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circle Logistics, a leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider, has been named to Food Logistics’ prestigious 2025 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list. This annual recognition honors leading companies demonstrating excellence in supporting the food and beverage supply chain through third-party logistics and cold storage services.

“Circle distinguishes itself by proactively addressing industry challenges such as rising freight fraud and unpredictable global tariffs,” said Eric Fortmeyer, CEO of Circle Logistics. “This recognition from Food Logistics reaffirms Circle Logistics’ unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service and positions them as a crucial partner for businesses navigating today's demanding food supply chain.”

Circle Logistics is a trusted provider of reliable, scalable, and innovative logistics solutions, specializing in temperature-controlled transportation. They are the chosen logistics partner for industry leaders like Tyson Foods. Utilizing a strong network, advanced technology, and an experienced team, Circle ensures the safe, efficient, and timely delivery of perishable goods nationwide. The company also employs a comprehensive fraud prevention strategy, including enhanced carrier vetting and increased transparency, and offers agile, cost-effective solutions like optimized routing and proactive compliance to navigate complex trade policies.

Committed to its core promises of No Fail Service, Personalized Communication, and Innovative Solutions, Circle prioritizes long-term partnerships and integrity. The company offers 100% real-time freight visibility through advanced integrations and an exclusive ELD-integrated carrier network across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Continuous investment in technology, including API integrations and automated load matching, further enhances Circle’s efficiency and customer experience.

To learn more about Circle Logistics and its solutions for 3PL and cold storage, visit circledelivers.com.

About Circle Logistics

Founded in Fort Wayne, Ind. in 2011, Circle Logistics is one of the fastest-growing transportation companies in the nation, servicing over $700 million in freight spend. As a Top 50 Freight Brokerage Firm, Circle combines the dedication of a privately owned asset-based 3PL with the coverage of a public large-scale provider to create a superior modern freight experience. Circle is committed to delivering on three core promises to our customers: No Fail Service, Personalized Communication, and Innovative Solutions and provides coverage across all modes of transportation in the continental United States and Mexico, including Dry Van, Flatbed, Reefer, LTL, Expedite, Oversize and Air. For more information, visit www.circledelivers.com.

