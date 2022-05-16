7th Annual United Nations International Yoga Day at The Meadow Club
June 21st, 2022: 10:00am to 3:00pm, The Meadow Club: 7th Annual United Nations Day of Yoga.Event will include variety of yoga classes for all ages & levels.PORT JEFFERSON , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate Release
The Meadow Club
1147 ROUTE 112
PORT JEFFERSON STATION, NY 11776
(631) 828-4818
The 7th Annual United Nations International Yoga Day at The Meadow Club
Come join us and together let us promote World Peace
On June 21st, 2022 from 10:00am to 3:00pm, The Meadow Club will be hosting the 7th Annual United Nations Day of Yoga. This event is open to all and will include a variety of yoga classes for all ages and levels, meditation sessions, vendors and more!
Local elected officials Council Member Kornreich, Legislator Hahn, Founder of the Staller center Mr. Alan Inkles, President of the Port Jefferson Chambers of Commerce Mrs. Jennifer Dzvonar, to name a few, will be in attendance for the candle lighting ceremony to start the morning program. A vision of Indu Kaur, owner of The Meadow Club, is to promote harmony, world peace, health and wellness through the various practices of yoga and holistic modalities.
Event speakers include Dr. N who is Board certified Doctor of Integrative Medicine, Alternative Medicine and Doctor of Humanitarian services with PhD graduated from International Quantum University of Integrative Medicine; Meditation teacher Bhante Kottave Nanda from Long Island Meditation Center. Visit our yoga event page for details about our guest speakers, 14+ instructors and wellbeing vendors.
At the event attendees will be able to learn and practice various forms of yoga such as Hatha, Chair, Kundalini, Restorative, Vinyasa, Yin, Yoga Nidra and more from local instructors of Yoga, Pranayama breathing, Ayurveda, Holistic health lifestyle, meditation, Reiki, financial wellbeing and more.
Bring your family and friends, visit our vendors, and enjoy a delicious vegan vegetarian buffet for a nominal fee. There will also be a raffle of baskets valued at $200+ to support this fully volunteered sponsored event and raise awareness of peace with yoga, love, and light.
The event is FREE and Open to the public, registration is required.
Bring your own Yoga mats or mats will be available for purchase.
RSVP at LearnwithMasters.com OR visit OneLoveGen.org to learn more.
About Organizers:
This event is being sponsored by Indu Kaur, Director of The Meadow Club; Jas Singh, founder of ReflectandRespond; Sharmila Nigam, founder of One Love Generation, Marcy Guzman of The Healing Center At Port Jeff Salt Cave, along with 14+ holistic teachers and volunteers.
For more information contact info@learningwithmasters.com
Sharmila
One Love Generation
